The eight-year-old was due to run in the two-mile Grade One last year but was ruled out of the race by Henderson having failed to spark in the build-up to the contest, going on to make his reappearance at Kempton later in the month.

And Henderson is again willing to miss Sandown if Shishkin is not 100 per cent ready for action.

Speaking after watching the son of Sholokhov in a Newbury gallop on Tuesday, he said: “The Tingle Creek would be part of the plan, but I’m not saying that is where we are going.

“I’m not going to go through it again and say he is going to run in the Tingle Creek, I’ll say he might run in the Tingle Creek, and he’ll run in the Tingle Creek if both he’s happy and I’m happy.”

Shiskhin went into last season’s Champion Chase as the 5-6 favourite having got the better of a Energumene in classic renewal of the Clarence House Chase at Ascot.

However, his quest for a third straight Cheltenham Festival victory ended in disappointment, with Nico de Boinville pulling up his mount shortly after the eighth fence.

“We’ve got a fair bit to come back from,” Henderson continued. “We thought all was great going into Cheltenham, but we did have that torrential rain overnight before the Wednesday and the race was run in ridiculously soft ground having had beautiful ground on the first day.

“To be honest with you I could tell Nico wasn’t happy going to the first. He just didn’t pick the bridle up at all – and we thought he was in terrific form.

“The next day he was lame, and he got lamer and lamer everywhere. It wasn’t until we did a bone scan here at Donnington Grove vets that they came up with five different places where there was a problem.

“It is a sort of a condition more than a disease, it’s in all the long bones, cannon bones, femur, tibia and they think it is due to blood supply to various regions of the body which only affect the long bones and it took a long time to get him right. But having said that, we got there, and the scans were good.

“He does look well and at evening stables last night I didn’t think he’d looked better. His work has been very good, Nico has been very pleased with him, his schooling has been good, and I’ve got to say that I’ve been very encouraged by his gallop this morning.”