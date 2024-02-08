Timing error forces Newcastle race change

A race at Thursday’s evening meeting at Newcastle has been moved to Saturday’s card after it was scheduled to be run after sunset on a section of the track that is not covered by floodlights.

The Find More Big Deals At BetUK Handicap was due to be run over 10 furlongs with a start time of 5.05pm, with sunset just before 5pm in Newcastle. A statement from the British Horseracing Authority read: “The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) and Arena Racing Company (ARC) can confirm that the Find More Big Deals At BetUK Handicap, which was due to be staged at Newcastle at 5.05pm today, has been postponed and will be run as part of Saturday’s card at the same venue. “This move has been agreed after it was identified this morning that the race, which is scheduled to take place over 1m2f42y on the round course, was due to go off after sunset. Only the straight course at Newcastle is covered by floodlights, meaning that it would not be safe to stage the race as planned due to low light.