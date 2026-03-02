Ben Solo (Timeform rating 134, BHA rating 127)

Entry: Jack Richards Novices' Handicap Chase

Ben Solo is an unlikely runner at the Festival as he is only 57th on the list for the Jack Richards Novices' Handicap Chase, and his BHA rating of 127 is 7lb below the mark required to get a run in last year's race. He's one to watch out for wherever he next turns up, however, as his Timeform rating of 134 suggests he could be a fair way ahead of his current BHA mark.

Raced exclusively at Chepstow this season, he impressed with his jumping when getting off the mark on his second start over fences and then showed even better form on Timeform's figures when runner-up on his next outing. He held a narrow lead and looked the likely winner until unseating rider two out when last seen, but that was late enough in the day for Timeform's handicapper to take the view he was in the process of showing improved form.

In the unlikely event he gets a run at Cheltenham, he would be 2lb out of the weights if topweight Jacob's Ladder stands his ground but would still look fairly treated.