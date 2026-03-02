Tony McFadden reveals the Cheltenham Festival handicappers that have the strongest claims on Timeform's ratings.
Ben Solo (Timeform rating 134, BHA rating 127)
Entry: Jack Richards Novices' Handicap Chase
Ben Solo is an unlikely runner at the Festival as he is only 57th on the list for the Jack Richards Novices' Handicap Chase, and his BHA rating of 127 is 7lb below the mark required to get a run in last year's race. He's one to watch out for wherever he next turns up, however, as his Timeform rating of 134 suggests he could be a fair way ahead of his current BHA mark.
Raced exclusively at Chepstow this season, he impressed with his jumping when getting off the mark on his second start over fences and then showed even better form on Timeform's figures when runner-up on his next outing. He held a narrow lead and looked the likely winner until unseating rider two out when last seen, but that was late enough in the day for Timeform's handicapper to take the view he was in the process of showing improved form.
In the unlikely event he gets a run at Cheltenham, he would be 2lb out of the weights if topweight Jacob's Ladder stands his ground but would still look fairly treated.
Madara (Timeform rating 146, BHA rating 140)
Entry: Sun Racing Plate Handicap Chase
Panic Attack has been a major success story for Dan Skelton and Bryan Drew this season, winning the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham before following up in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury. Madara, who also carries Drew's familiar orange silks, looks another big handicap contender for Skelton in the Plate.
Madara is able to run off the same mark as when an excellent second in the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham last season.
He caught the eye of Timeform's reporter when keeping on into the runner-up spot at Kempton recently on only his second start of the season (replay below), and that outing should have helped him reach concert pitch for Cheltenham.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Koktail Divin (Timeform rating 155p, BHA rating 150)
Entries: Brown Advisory Novices' Chase, Jack Richard Novices' Handicap Chase
Koktail Divin is entered in the Grade 1 Brown Advisory Novices' Chase - a race in which his owner, Barry Maloney, has gone close with Monalee, Minella Indo and Monty's Star - but connections also have the option of the Jack Richards Novices' Handicap Chase.
Koktail Divin shaped with encouragement when runner-up on his first couple of starts over fences but appeared to show much-improved form when slamming his rivals by 21 lengths in a beginners' chase at Leopardstown (replay below).
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Timeform's handicapper has taken a higher view than the BHA assessor of Koktail Divin's wide-margin win, and he looks to have been handed a lenient mark.
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.