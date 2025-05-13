The ground was officially called 'good' for all three days of Chester's May meeting. However, Timeform, which returns an independent going assessment based on race times, deemed conditions to be good to soft on Thursday, which may have been a surprise to some racing fans given the prolonged dry spell and high temperatures this spring. Timeform's going description tallied with the course's on Wednesday and Friday.

Watering took place before and during the meeting at Chester, with 3mm added after racing on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Timeform report for the opening race of Thursday's card read: "The second day of Chester’s May meeting began on ground officially described as ‘good’ but after further watering following Wednesday’s fixture, time-based analysis of conditions suggested it was riding slower than that, Timeform calling it good to soft. Quite why it was felt further watering was necessary when times for the opening day had also suggested the ground was very much on the slow side of good is very hard to fathom."

Debate regarding the accuracy of the Chester going description follows less than a couple of months after another high-profile example at Uttoxeter on Midlands National Day when racing was judged by Timeform to have taken place on a surface softer than advertised.

More recently, Thirsk clerk of the course James Sanderson faced criticism after admitting he altered GoingStick readings to better reflect his interpretation of ground conditions. He also said he was not alone in doing so and told the Racing Post: "If the Racing Post did an anonymous survey of clerks of the course and asked do they ever change the reading, or manipulate the process to get a reading they’re happy with, I'd be amazed if you didn't get 50 per cent or more saying yes. I know others do, I talk to them."

Calling on more action from the BHA, Timeform's report continued: "At a time when clerks at other courses are admitting to fabricating GoingStick readings, it really is time for the governing body to hold racecourses to account to restore the faith of punters and industry professionals in producing accurate going assessments which currently must be at or close to an all-time low."

Chester clerk points to participant feedback

Chester clerk of the course Eloise Quayle, who said she "never has and never would mis-publish a GoingStick reading", was taking the helm for her first meeting at Chester having previously held the same role at Newcastle. She was comfortable with the track's watering policy for the meeting and, pointing to a lack of criticism from racing professionals, said: "The forecast was to be dry through the week. We watered to maintain where we were. We maintained the going description due to the fact nobody implied it should be changed to anything other than good. I like to listen to feedback and I am willing to make changes to the going description if opinions are generally consistent across the board.

“I go and look for feedback with the jockeys and then you see trainers through the day, but I genuinely didn't have complaints from anyone who ran horses there. That doesn't just include the winners, that's also from people whose horses haven't run as well and said the ground was what they were expecting."