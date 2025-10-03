The rule prohibiting geldings from competing in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe has once again impacted the quality of the race, according to Timeform.

Francis-Henri Graffard's King George winner Calandagan would top Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the Arc were he allowed to compete, while his stablemate Goliath and the globe-trotting Rebel's Romance would also be among the top 10 in this year's line-up. Timeform has been advocating opening all Group 1 races, the Arc included, to geldings for decades. A passage from Bedtime's essay in the Racehorses of 1984 annual read: "With geldings generally campaigned for a longer period than entires, permitting them to meet the latter group in every relevant European pattern event might do something towards increasing competition, thus giving a better indication of the merit of thoroughbreds from different crops, and make for better entertainment. And since these are acknowledged to be the chief reasons behind the idea of racing horses against each other, the sooner a change is effected the better."

The race's role in unearthing future stallions is sometimes cited as a reason why geldings shouldn't be allowed to compete. However, Timeform takes a different view: "There is no evidence that letting geldings contest the Arc would open the floodgates to horses with no future at stud winning the race on a regular basis. After all, it was 25 years after changes to eligibility rules before Cirrus des Aigles became the first gelding to win the Champion Stakes and very nearly 40 before Goliath became the first gelded King George winner. In any case, only seven of the last 17 Arcs have been won by colts or horses – future stallions in other words – such has been the recent success of fillies and mares. "The notion that the Arc’s all-important function is to be a stallion-making race, and that therefore geldings have no place in it, is simply not true. It has been won by horses who have proven a big success at stud, including Montjeu (who sired the 2005 winner Hurricane Run) and Sea The Stars, the sire of two leading fancies for this year’s race in Aventure and Sosie. But by the time they contested the Arc, Montjeu and Sea The Stars had already booked their place at stud as classic winners and defeat at Longchamp would not have changed that. Montjeu was himself beaten in the Arc when bidding to win it again as a four-year-old, while the likes of Camelot, New Bay and Lope de Vega to name just three are successful stallions whose reputations are none the worse for having been beaten in the race."

Timeform's Analyst Verdict for the 2025 Arc: MINNIE HAUK continued her improvement when taking the Yorkshire Oaks in decisive fashion and gets the nod in what looks a very open Arc. Oisin Murphy is 2-2 on Prix Foy winner Byzantine Dream and he is feared most, whilst last year's second and fourth Aventure and Sosie are also much respected. Timeform's 1-2-3: 1. Minnie Hauk 2. Byzantine Dream 3. Aventure Click here to see the 2025 Arc racecard