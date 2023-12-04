Read Timeform's reaction to three high-profile performances in recent days.

A maiden hurdle with a lustrous roll of honour, mostly for the Nicky Henderson yard, the odds-on favourite giving it an eighth win in the last 14 runnings and a third in succession, Jonbon and Buveur d'Air the most notable of the previous scorers, that record and the ease of his victory the main reasons why he would be cut to a risible price for the Supreme as the form is nothing out of the ordinary, the placed pair having run to just a modest level previously. JERIKO DU REPONET (FR), successful on his only start in Irish points, came with a tall reputation on hurdling debut and looked potentially smart, though it should be pointed out that the opposition was not what might have been expected for a novice/maiden at this track; held up, loomed up after 3 out, led on bridle soon after last, drew clear final 100 yds, hard held; open to significant improvement, the Formby at Aintree (the replacement for the Tolworth) the obvious option next, should connections look to go up in grade.

Now just the sole Grade 2 novice chase at the meeting, taking the name of the discontinued 3m novice, it attracted the joint-largest field for the contest since 2015, and the winner looks sure to enhance the race's prestigious roll of honour, representing the stable that won it most recently with Clan des Obeaux and had Stage Star runner-up last season, that pair coming here with a win under their belt over fences, that Hermes Allen could win as he did first time up marking him out as something special. HERMES ALLEN (FR), a Grade 1 winner as a novice hurdler, is very much a chaser on looks and made a fine start over fences after 8 months off (had breathing operation during absence), running to a high level for a debutant and with the potential to be one of the best in the division this winter, his jumping solid and likely to be sharper with the run behind him; tracked pace, went with zest, shaken up straight, close up 4 out, led soon after next, clear approaching last, impressive; with the reduced options in the jumps pattern this winter, his next run may well be in either the Noel at Ascot or the Towton (reduced from 3m) at Wetherby, though he will take a lot of beating wherever he turns up, a most exciting novice.

The smallest field for the Hatton's Grace since 2014, one that unfolded into a dash from 2 out, only the outsider not trained by Willie Mullins or Gordon Elliott, though it's still a race to view in an extremely positive light, a high-class pair, namely last year's winner and an unbeaten second-season hurdler, sprinting clear of another Grade 1 winner and serving up a tremendous battle that saw Teahupoo come out on top once more. TEAHUPOO (FR), strong in the betting after 7 months off, proved at least as good as ever to make it back-to-back successes in this race, claiming another notable scalp just as he had when ending Honeysuckle's unbeaten record last year, coping really well with a test of speed back down in trip and wearing down the strong-travelling runner-up as they dominated; raced wide, held up, took closer order approaching 3 out, not fluent there, ridden next, upsides approaching last, edged right soon after, edged ahead final 100 yds; he'll reportedly head straight to the Stayers Hurdle and, boasting an outstanding record when fresh (4-4 when returning from an absence of 3 months or longer), he'll surely go there with very strong claims of going 2 places better than he achieved last spring, now rightly antepost favourite for the race after this.