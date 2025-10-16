Timeform's highest-rated horse in the world, Ka Ying Rising, heads into The Everest at Randwick on Saturday 9lb clear on weight-adjusted ratings of the Chris Waller-trained Joliestar.
Hong Kong star Ka Ying Rising earned a Timeform master rating of 135 when giving away lumps of weight in a Sha Tin handicap on his return to action last month, in the process taking his record to 14 wins from 16 starts. That rating places him 4lb clear of Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Daryz on Timeform's global rankings and a remarkable 11lb ahead of Europe's highest-rated sprinter Lazzat, while he is just 1 lb below the highest rating achieved by Australian sprint sensation Black Caviar.
Ka Ying Rising is already rated higher than top-class sprinters Silent Witness (129) and Sacred Kingdom (131) were during their Hong Kong heydays and is in the same bracket as Battaash and Black Caviar (both 136), though the latter was even more formidable than her rating might suggest on account of receiving a sex allowance.
The trip to Australia represents a new challenge for Ka Ying Rising, who has raced only at Sha Tin, but Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings show he's clearly the one to beat in the Everest, the world's most valuable race on turf.
Timeform's Lead Flat Analyst David Johnson said: "Ka Ying Rising faces the biggest test of his career as he goes on his travels to take on the best of the Australian sprinters in the AU$20m Everest, but Timeform ratings show that his biggest challenge comes from the change of environment as opposed to the opposition.
"Ka Ying Rising has upwards of 9lb in hand of his 11 rivals and it is simply a question of whether he can reproduce that form under these different conditions, especially on the back of a barrier trial for the race that didn’t impress all onlookers.
"Being able to take down the best Australian sprinters on their home turf would cement Ka Ying Rising’s reputation as the best horse in the world and a wide-margin win similar to those he’s been putting up at Sha Tin could see him threaten the 136 mark that legendary Australian mare Black Caviar achieved throughout an unbeaten career that spanned 25 races."
Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings:
- 146 Ka Ying Rising
- 137 Joliestar
- 136p Tempted
- 135 Briasa
- 134 War Machine
- 133p Jimmysstar
- 132 Lady Shenandoah
- 131p Angel Capital
- 131 Magic Time
- 131 Overpass
- 129 Mazu
- 126 Jedibeel
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.