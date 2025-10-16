Timeform's highest-rated horse in the world, Ka Ying Rising, heads into The Everest at Randwick on Saturday 9lb clear on weight-adjusted ratings of the Chris Waller-trained Joliestar.

Hong Kong star Ka Ying Rising earned a Timeform master rating of 135 when giving away lumps of weight in a Sha Tin handicap on his return to action last month, in the process taking his record to 14 wins from 16 starts. That rating places him 4lb clear of Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Daryz on Timeform's global rankings and a remarkable 11lb ahead of Europe's highest-rated sprinter Lazzat, while he is just 1 lb below the highest rating achieved by Australian sprint sensation Black Caviar. Ka Ying Rising is already rated higher than top-class sprinters Silent Witness (129) and Sacred Kingdom (131) were during their Hong Kong heydays and is in the same bracket as Battaash and Black Caviar (both 136), though the latter was even more formidable than her rating might suggest on account of receiving a sex allowance. The trip to Australia represents a new challenge for Ka Ying Rising, who has raced only at Sha Tin, but Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings show he's clearly the one to beat in the Everest, the world's most valuable race on turf.

"THE USAIN BOLT OF THE EQUINE WORLD!" | KA YING RISING dazzles in the Chairman's Sprint Prize!