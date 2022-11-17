Ahead of Constitution Hill's return to action at Ascot on Saturday, Tony McFadden profiles the six highest-rated novice hurdlers in Timeform's history.

Constitution Hill (2021/22) - 177p Constitution Hill had looked something special on his first couple of starts over hurdles at Sandown, winning a novice by 14 lengths and then the Grade 1 Tolworth Hurdle by 12 lengths, and he went into the Supreme Novices' Hurdle with the 'large P' still attached to his rating to denote he was capable of much better form. Few could have predicted how much better, however. In beating Jonbon by 22 lengths, in a time more than five and a half seconds faster than Honeysuckle clocked in the Champion Hurdle, Constitution Hill earned a Timeform rating of 177p, the highest ever awarded to a novice hurdler. In fact, only five horses of any experience have earned a higher Timeform rating than Constitution Hill, which underlines what he achieved with that stunning success in the Supreme.

Golden Cygnet (1977/78) - 176 Prior to Constitution Hill's effort in the Supreme, Golden Cygnet had the distinction of being Timeform's highest-rated novice hurdler for his exploits in the 77/78 season. Golden Cygnet hadn't looked anything out of the ordinary on the Flat but quickly proved a completely different proposition over hurdles, winning all four starts prior to Cheltenham where he was sent off an odds-on favourite for the Supreme. He toyed with his rivals in the Supreme, bounding 15 lengths clear, and he also followed up in fine style at Fairyhouse a couple of weeks later.

It says plenty about Golden Cygnet's achievements that he was saddled with 11st 13lb in the Scottish Champion Hurdle at Ayr, just 1 lb less than Sea Pigeon and 5 lb more than Night Nurse, two of the greatest hurdlers in Timeform's history. Even at those weights, Golden Cygnet looked set for a smooth success as he loomed up on the bridle on the approach to the final flight, but he took a crashing fall. Golden Cygnet got to his feet but, tragically, his condition deteriorated considerably a couple of days later and he had be put down after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

Alderbrook (1994/95) - 174p Alderbrook had shown some promise when finishing down the field on his hurdling debut for Sally Hall at Newcastle in 1992, but he made a much bigger splash when going hurdling for Kim Bailey in 1995. Alderbrook had progressed markedly on the Flat in the interim and was a prolific winner for Julie Cecil, notably landing the Group 3 Select Stakes at Goodwood and Group 2 Prix Dollar at Longchamp before having his attentions turned to hurdling again. Alderbrook was chucked in the deep end in the Grade 2 Kingwell Hurdle on just his second start over hurdles, and his first for more than two years, but he proved well up to the task, showing a devastating turn of foot to readily assert. That burst of speed also proved a potent weapon in the Champion Hurdle as Alderbrook quickened impressively to pull five lengths clear of the runner-up Large Action, putting up an outstanding display for any hurdler, never mind a novice.

He had to settle for second when bidding to retain his title the following season, though he did produced another top-class display to give weight all around in the Scottish Champion Hurdle on his final outing.

Danoli (1993/94) - 172p The Irish had drawn a blank on the opening day of the 1994 Cheltenham Festival - something that would be hard to believe nowadays! - but Danoli was considered the Irish banker and he duly delivered in the Sun Alliance Novices' Hurdle on day two. That may have been a hugely popular success for the Tom Foley-trained Danoli, who had already shown high-class form when runner-up in the Irish Champion Hurdle earlier in the campaign, but he produced an even better performance back on softer ground and back in open company in the Aintree Hurdle. Danoli had looked vulnerable when the strong-travelling Mole Board came cruising up alongside after the third-last, but Danoli found plenty for pressure and asserted between the final two flights, ultimately scoring by eight lengths.

Injury hampered him after he retained his Aintree Hurdle crown the following season, but he did still make up into a top-class chaser, winning the Hennessy Cognac Gold Cup (now Irish Gold Cup) as a novice in 1997. Baracouda (2000/01) - 172 Baracouda quickly developed into a top-class novice in France in 2000, finishing runner-up in the big autumn hurdle at Auteuil, the Grand Prix d'Automne, before winning a Grade 2 at the same venue. However, he really burst on to the scene when slamming his rivals, including Britain's best staying hurdler Deano's Beeno, by 14 lengths in the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot.

That was an astonishing display and would prove to be his best of the season, though he also added wins in the National Spirit Hurdle, a Grade 3 at Auteuil and the Stayers' Hurdle replacement staged at Sandown (the Cheltenham Festival had been cancelled due to the foot-and-mouth outbreak). Baracouda would go on to dominate the staying division and retired with a stunning record that consisted of 18 wins and seven seconds from 27 starts - he was only outside the first two on his first and final outing.

Iris’s Gift (2002/03) - 172 Iris's Gift was beaten only once in seven starts during his novice hurdle season, but it was from that defeat in open company that he earned his lofty rating of 172, proving himself a top-class staying hurdler. Nowadays, Iris's Gift's connections would have faced a relatively straightforward choice for his Festival target: he was a strong-staying novice so the Albert Bartlett would fit the bill nicely. However, the Albert Bartlett wasn't added to the Festival programme until 2005, so Iris's Gift's connections faced a dilemma. Should they stick to novice company and drop back in trip for the SunAlliance, go handicapping or have a crack at the Stayers' Hurdle? It is to racing's benefit that they chose to have a crack at the Stayers' Hurdle and Iris's Gift played his part in an all-time classic, splitting two other top-class hurdlers in Baracouda and Limestone Lad.

Iris's Gift would get his revenge on Baracouda the following season, again delivering a top-class display.