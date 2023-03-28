As a refresher before the British Flat turf season starts at Doncaster on Saturday, John Ingles profiles Timeform's leading two-year-old colts of 2022.

Little Big Bear (126p) No Nay Never – Adventure Seeker Little Big Bear proved the best of a strong crop of Ballydoyle two-year-olds and was only a short head away from being unbeaten in five starts. That narrow defeat came on his debut at the Curragh, though that was a useful performance too. After landing the odds in a maiden at Naas in May, Little Big Bear followed up when beating a huge field in the listed Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot and then landed the odds impressively by almost five lengths in the Anglesey Stakes back at the Curragh in July. Up until then, Little Big Bear had run to a consistently useful level of form but he left that behind with a high-class performance to win the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh in August in devastating fashion. Making all the running, Little Big Bear was in control throughout and forged clear to win by seven lengths from the July Stakes winner Persian Force, with the clock backing up the visual impression he made. A setback prevented Little Big Bear from running again but he’s a physically imposing type who’s bred to stay beyond sprint distances as his dam was a smart winner in France at around a mile and a quarter. Aidan O’Brien

Auguste Rodin (121p) Deep Impact - Rhododendron Like Little Big Bear, Auguste Rodin found one too good on his Curragh debut (beaten by future Beresford Stakes winner Crypto Force after meeting significant interference) before winning all his remaining starts. He looked a pattern winner in the making when going one better in a maiden at Naas in July and duly improved again when stepped up to a mile for the KPMG Champions Juvenile Stakes at Leopardstown on Irish Champions Weekend, though still didn’t look the finished article. Again like Little Big Bear, Auguste Rodin showed considerable improvement in Group 1 company on his final start when becoming Aidan O’Brien’s eleventh winner of the Futurity Trophy at Doncaster. He ran out a comfortable winner, too, in the heavy ground, forging clear up the stand rail once leading a furlong out to beat the Autumn Stakes runner-up Epictetus by three and a half lengths. The first foal out of his stable’s Lockinge/Prix de l’Opera winner Rhododendron, Auguste Rodin looks his stable’s best classic prospect, and however he fares alongside Little Big Bear in the 2000 Guineas, he’s bred to stay the Derby trip later on. Aidan O’Brien

Noble Style (119p) Kingman – Eartha Kitt Godolphin’s top-rated two-year-old Noble Style was another whose season ended prematurely before the autumn but he was unbeaten in three starts. Starting off with a ready win over five furlongs in a novice at Ascot in May, Noble Style missed the Royal meeting after a setback but landed the odds in a similar contest on his return at Newmarket at the end of July by half a length but with a bit in hand. His final outing came in the Gimcrack Stakes at York in August where he was third in the betting behind Marshman, also the winner of both his starts, and the Richmond Stakes winner Royal Scotsman. But Noble Style improved significantly up in grade to maintain his unbeaten record, though still showed plenty of inexperience. Dropped out by William Buick and not settling fully, he was produced to lead in the last half-furlong before edging left but had a length and a quarter to spare over Marshman with Royal Scotsman back in fifth. A strong, attractive colt, Noble Style’s dam was a useful sprinter but being by Kingman gives hope that he’ll stay a mile. Charlie Appleby

Blackbeard (118 - retired) No Nay Never – Muirin Blackbeard was another of Ballydoyle’s top two-year-olds but an injury sustained on the gallops when preparing for the Breeders’ Cup in the autumn hastened his retirement to stud. He saw plenty of action at two, though, winning his first three starts before Royal Ascot, including a listed race and the Marble Hill Stakes at the Curragh. A couple of defeats followed, when fourth in the Coventry Stakes and touched off by a short head by Shartash in the Railway Stakes, but Blackbeard’s best efforts were still to come. He ran out a clear-cut winner of the Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly from stablemate The Antarctic and just needed to repeat that form when beating Persian Force (with The Antarctic third) in an all Anglo-Irish field in the Prix Morny at Deauville later in the summer, though with half a length to spare rather than the seven lengths Little Big Bear had beaten him in the Phoenix Stakes. In the absence of Little Big Bear and Noble Style, Blackbeard signed off with his best effort when beating The Antarctic and Persian Force again in the Middle Park Stakes. Aidan O’Brien

Chaldean (118) Frankel – Suelita Andrew Balding made a perfect start in his first season on Juddmonte’s roster of trainers with the Dewhurst winner Chaldean. Beaten on his debut at Newbury over six furlongs, Chaldean won his four remaining starts over seven and improved with each run. He was much wiser on his second start in a novice, also at Newbury, when beating three next-time-out winners and then showed a willing attitude to see off the persistent challenge of Indestructible by half a length in the Acomb Stakes at York. The latter was one of only two rivals for Chaldean in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster where Solario Stakes winner Silver Knott was sent off at odds on, but Chaldean made all to win unchallenged, beating the Acomb runner-up by three lengths further than he had done at York. Chaldean developed well physically all season and he ran his best race to complete his four-timer in the Dewhurst where he shared favouritism with the other Juddmonte colt Nostrum. Making the running again, Chaldean again responded well to hold off Royal Scotsman by a head. Although from a speedy family, his sire should ensure that he stays the Guineas trip. Andrew Balding

Royal Scotsman (118) Gleneagles - Enrol Royal Scotsman’s progress through the season wasn’t quite as smooth as the other leading colts but he deserved his place among them by the autumn. He finished fourth behind Noble Style on his debut at Ascot but unlike that colt he did make it to Royal Ascot where he finished third behind Bradsell and Persian Force in the Coventry Stakes after winning a novice impressively at Goodwood in May. Back at Goodwood in July he resumed winning ways in the Richmond Stakes when sent off at odds on which made him a leading contender for the Gimcrack at York but was a below form fifth there to Noble Style again with no apparent excuses. That made Royal Scotsman one of the outsiders in the Dewhurst Stakes but he resumed his progress and looked well suited by stepping up to seven furlongs for the first time, chasing Chaldean entering the final furlong and keeping on well to go down by a head. A good-topped colt by 2000 Guineas winner Gleneagles out of a useful mare who stayed a mile, another furlong won’t be a problem for Royal Scotsman. Paul & Oliver Cole