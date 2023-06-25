Timeform nominate an eyecatcher from each day of Royal Ascot.

Novel Legend had run well when second in the Chester Plate on his penultimate start and he again shaped nicely when seventh in the Ascot Stakes, leaving the impression that he would have finished closer under more favourable circumstances. The race was run at just a modest gallop and didn't really take shape until the home turn, which didn't suit the strong-staying Novel Legend who was outpaced when the tempo lifted. He was also short of room when attempting to stay on, being forced to switch back inside, but he kept on well against the far rail. He's a likeable, progressive stayer who would have benefited from a stronger gallop and is likely to be high on the shortlist for the Cesarewitch later in the season, while he would also be of interest if turned out quickly for the Northumberland Plate as he didn't have an especially hard race here.

Back down in trip and in first-time blinkers, Alabama shaped better than the bare result in finishing fifth in this two-year-old cavalry charge, faring best of the sextet who raced on the far side. A tardy start forced him into a change of tactics, but there was plenty to like about the way he went through the race, making smooth headway from rear and looking to be coming with a potentially winning challenge entering the final two furlongs. His effort flattened out late on, but he was still beaten only four lengths at the line despite having raced away from the other principals, with a similar distance back to the next horse home in his group. Alabama is seemingly held in high regard by his connections – he was sent off a short price when beaten on his first two starts – and this was certainly a marked improvement on what he'd shown previously. He is likely to progress further, too, and appeals as one to be interested in provided that his sights aren't set too high.

Perfuse was unable to justify favouritism on his handicap debut but he shaped like a horse a fair bit ahead of his mark and is one to be positive about. Perfuse, who arrived on the back of stylish novice victories at Nottingham and Doncaster, travelled best in the King George V Stakes but ended up in front too soon in a race run at an overly-strong gallop. He was unable to fend off the closers, fading into fifth, but he fared best of those who raced close to the pace and did well under the circumstances. He's a well-bred colt - out of a half-sister to St Leger winner Logician - and is in excellent hands so can do better.

A big improver when resuming winning ways at Goodwood earlier this month, Frankness was unable to confirm that improvement at the first attempt, but she is well worth another chance to do so having had little chance here in a race which didn’t see her to best effect. She wasn’t helped by a tardy start dropping back to five furlongs for the first time, while it got messy late on, too, as she met a bit of trouble entering the final furlong. All things considered, Frankness did well under the circumstances to be beaten only five and a half lengths, staying on nicely by the end, and she remains one to keep on the right side back at six furlongs.

Archie Watson sent out the winner of the Wokingham, Saint Lawrence, but it's also worth being positive about one of his runners who finished down the field in 11th, Albasheer. Albasheer hadn't shown much on his first couple of starts since joining the stable (was previously with Owen Burrows), but this was a much more encouraging effort on the five-year-old's belated handicap debut. Albasheer, with blinkers replacing cheekpieces, was slowly into stride and dropped out in rear, but he kept on well to be beaten less than three lengths, leaving the impression that he will be suited by stepping back up to seven furlongs. He doesn't have many miles on the clock for a horse of his age - this was just his eighth start - and he could still have more to offer for this yard.