Equinox ran to a similar level as when landing the Dubai Sheema Classic earlier in the campaign, a performance which has received a number of form boosts thanks to the subsequent exploits of Westover, Zagrey and Mostahdaf who filled the frame at Meydan.

EQUINOX (JPN) had a 4-month absence to overcome but that was no worry as he became the third horse to win back-to-back renewals of the Tenno Sho, after Symboli Kris S (2002/03) and Almond Eye (2019/20), completing the 5-timer with another impressive performance, full value for extra, too, as he was never far away from the scorching pace, the pair that filled the places both coming from a long way back, the previous track record broken by a staggering 0.9 seconds; settled in third, headway on bridle over 2f out, led soon after as the leaders tired, extended his lead quickly in the final 1f, saw advantage eaten into only late on but was a comfortable winner; this sets him up nicely for his main autumn target the Japan Cup.

