The winners of the last 3 Cheltenham Gold Cups came here instead of to Kempton for the King George but this was still something of a comedown from the spectacle of the premier Grade 1 staying chase on the other side of the Irish Sea over Christmas, with a few showing signs of wear and tear or simply having excuses for failing to put up more of a fight in a race that went the way of one of the quartet of 7-y-os at the chief expense of a runner-up whose long-term path likely heads towards Aintree more than Cheltenham; a few vied for the lead early but the pace - controlled by the winner - wasn't taxing for most of the way after that, meaning 7 of them were still within a handful of lengths crossing 2 out.