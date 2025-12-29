Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
Timeform's view

Timeform's report of the Savills Chase won by Affordale Fury

By Timeform
Sporting Life Plus
Mon December 29, 2025 · 3h ago

Read Timeform's report of the Savills Chase in which the lightly-raced Affordale Fury made the Grade 1 breakthrough.

The winners of the last 3 Cheltenham Gold Cups came here instead of to Kempton for the King George but this was still something of a comedown from the spectacle of the premier Grade 1 staying chase on the other side of the Irish Sea over Christmas, with a few showing signs of wear and tear or simply having excuses for failing to put up more of a fight in a race that went the way of one of the quartet of 7-y-os at the chief expense of a runner-up whose long-term path likely heads towards Aintree more than Cheltenham; a few vied for the lead early but the pace - controlled by the winner - wasn't taxing for most of the way after that, meaning 7 of them were still within a handful of lengths crossing 2 out.

Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING