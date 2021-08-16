Read the Timeform report of the King George VI Chase, won by Tornado Flyer at Kempton on Boxing Day.

On paper a strong and representative field for a race that vies with the Cheltenham Gold Cup as the principal staying chase in the British calendar, an unusually strong Irish challenge headed by the Gold Cup winner himself, the winners of this race for the last three runnings also in the line-up, though Chantry House, having his first run in open company emerged a somewhat surprising favourite. The outcome turned on the conditions, rain in the morning making the ground untypically testing, the going the softest for the race since the all-weather track was built, barring that for Long Run's second win, in 2012. As in 2020, Frodon went off in front, but the race was run in very different fashion, Minella Indo, in cheekpieces first time, ridden to unsettle the leader, though it did for both their chances, a rapid forward move by Saint Calvados four out coming too early and sucking Clan des Obeaux into the fray, Danny Mullins on the unconsidered winner - the longest priced in the race's long history - seen to very good effect for the second time on the afternoon. A Willie Mullins one-two was on the cards when Asterion Forlonge, three lengths down in second, came down at the last, the winner clearly running the race of his life, but hard to think this numbers among the vintage performances in this great race.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Tornado Flyer ran the race of his life, seeing out the three-mile trip much better than when tried over it a year ago, his challenge better timed than that of the placed horses as well; held up, travelled well, not fluent early (mistake first), dived fourteenth, headway entering straight, shaken up after three out, led two out, in control when left further clear last, kept on well, well on top finish; he was a deserved winner but a lot went in his favour on the day and whether he would beat some of these rivals again is open to question, whether he would have the stamina for the Cheltenham Gold Cup also an issue, though less of a doubt than it was before the race.

Clan Des Obeaux shaped as if retaining all ability after eight months off, unlike the last three seasons turning up here without a prep run, looking trained to the minute though and rather being forced into making his effort after four out costing him late on as much as anything; in touch, travelled well, went second eleventh, ridden straight, led three out, headed when mistake two out, one paced, left second last; he's been superbly campaigned over the years and a return to Aintree and Punchestown in the spring will surely now be the priority. Saint Calvados, on first outing since leaving Harry Whittington, given a breathing operation since last seen and in first-time tongue strap, shaped really well in this race for the second year running, not quite so headstrong off a stronger pace, but a rapid forward move four out not the best tactic in the circumstance, enough in his effort to think he will stay an easy three miles at least, a good race within his grasp if everything falls right; dropped out, took keen hold, headway on bridle approaching four out, jumped on there, ridden straight, headed three out, one paced, hampered last; one to be interested in. Frodon was below form, unable to repeat his heroics in this race last season, taken on in front and forced to go a bit faster on softer ground, every chance he'll bounce back in slightly lesser company; disputed lead, went on third, headed four out, labouring soon after. Lostintranslation had got back on track with a lot in his favour at Ascot, but the step back to this level proved well beyond him, serious doubts about where he goes from here; waited with, effort approaching four out, labouring home turn.

Asterion Forlonge, upped in trip, was running well, booked for second, when he came down for the second time this season, his tendency to get in close costing him again and likely to continue to hold him back; in touch, travelled well, not fluent thirteenth, shaken up three out, chased leader approaching last, keeping on, three lengths down, when fell there. Chantry House had won twice at Grade 1 level as a novice, but he was a somewhat surprising favourite, his form not exactly compelling, though he clearly didn't give his running, chivvied along almost from the off; in touch, never travelling well, hit tenth, lost place soon after, blundered twelfth and pulled up; back to the drawing board. Minella Indo ran no sort of race in first-time cheekpieces, the decision to try and unsettle Frodon working very seriously against his own chance; led until second, close up after, led again briefly circuit out, not fluent eleventh, labouring soon after, pulled up straight; it's probably best to put a line through this, though it is a concern that connections felt the need to try headgear. Mister Fisher was flying too high in this grade, particularly on his seasonal return, his chance further diminished by jumping errors; held up, not fluent third, blundered fifth, struggling when mistake thirteenth, left behind four out, pulled up straight.