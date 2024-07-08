Read Timeform's guide to racing on the Newmarket July Course, featuring the key facts and figures ahead of the three-day meeting which starts on Thursday.
Timeform's Newmarket July Course guide
The July Course is two miles and a furlong in extent with a right-handed bend at halfway, the first mile being part of the Cesarewitch course, the last the straight Bunbury mile.
There are undulations for the first three quarters of a mile of the straight, the course then runs downhill for a furlong before climbing to the line. As with the Rowley Mile course, ability to see out the trip thoroughly is essential.
Leading active trainer at Newmarket's July Course
Sorted by strike rate since the start of 2019 (minimum 25 runners)
- Charlie Appleby 32.3% (70 winners from 217 runners)
- Saeed Bin Suroor 30% (18-60)
- Ed Walker 26.8% (19-71)
- John & Thady Gosden* 23% (51-222)
- Karl Burke 22.5% (11-49)
*Also includes data when John Gosden was the sole licence holder
Other points to consider
- Not only is Charlie Appleby top when sorting by strike rate he is also well clear based on winners. He has had more than twice as many winners as the next trainer on the list, with Richard Hannon sending out 33 from 287 runners since the start of 2019.
- Appleby's strike rate on the July Course of 32.3% is an improvement on an already impressive overall record of 28.8% in the period in question.
- Backing Ed Walker's runners at Newmarket to £1 level stakes since the start of 2019 would have returned a profit of £44.38. The next highest in terms of level-stake profit are Kevin Ryan (£41.50) and Marco Botti (£39.25).
Leading active jockeys at Newmarket's July Course
Sorted by strike rate since the start of 2019 (minimum 25 rides)
- William Buick 29.5% (74-251)
- Jim Crowley 23.2% (16-69)
- Benoit de la Sayette 21.9% (7-32)
- James Doyle 19.7% (45-228)
- Kevin Stott 19.1% (8-42)
Other points to consider
- William Buick (74), Godolphin's number one rider, and James Doyle (45), who used to be a retained jockey for the operation, are clear in terms of winners. Robert Havlin and Oisin Murphy are next on the list with 21.
- Hector Crouch is one ride short of the qualifying criteria but has had six winners from 24 rides at a 25% strike rate. Apprentice jockey Connor Planas has had five winners from 16 rides at a strike rate of 31.3% so is another name to note.
- Kevin Stott comes out on top when sorting by level-stake profit (£71.36). Oisin Murphy (£24.43) and Jim Crowley (£20.89) are others who have fared well.
