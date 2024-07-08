Timeform's Newmarket July Course guide

The July Course is two miles and a furlong in extent with a right-handed bend at halfway, the first mile being part of the Cesarewitch course, the last the straight Bunbury mile.

There are undulations for the first three quarters of a mile of the straight, the course then runs downhill for a furlong before climbing to the line. As with the Rowley Mile course, ability to see out the trip thoroughly is essential.