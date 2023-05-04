Timeform's guide to racing on the Newmarket Rowley Mile, featuring the key facts and figures ahead of the Guineas meeting which begins on Friday.

Timeform's Newmarket Rowley Mile course guide The Cesarewitch course is two and a half miles long, with a single right-handed turn at halfway, creating a ten-furlong straight course, the longest in the country. A wide, galloping track with an uphill finish that is ideal for the big, long-striding horse, except for the descent into the Dip where those types can become unbalanced. Ability to see out the trip thoroughly is essential, and those that commit for home too early can be caught out by the uphill run to the line. Leading active trainers at Newmarket's Rowley Mile course Sorted by strike rate since the start of 2018 (minimum 25 runners) Charlie Appleby 29.61% (90-304)

Marco Botti 21.43% (6-28)

John & Thady Gosden* 17.39% (56-322)

Roger Charlton 16.28% (7-43)

William Jarvis 15.62% (5-32) *Also includes data for John Gosden prior to joint-licence

Other points to consider - If removing the minimum runners criteria, Tom Tate (5-10 at 50%) and Michael Dods (7-23 at 30.43%) fare well. However, four of those five wins for Tate have been provided by Equiano Springs who has been declared for the six-furlong handicap on Saturday. Azure Blue and Gale Force Maya have between them provided four of Dods's winners and they have both been declared for the six-furlong listed race for fillies and mares on Saturday. - Charlie Appleby has an incredible 29.61% strike rate and backing his runners would have returned a level-stake profit of £30.64. Saeed bin Suroor, who also trains for Godolphin, has also posted a level-stake profit, with his 13 winners from 90 runners (14.44% strike rate) returning £19.62. - Andrew Balding (32 winners from 262 runners at a strike rate of 12.21%) and Ralph Beckett (27 from 173 at 15.61%) are other leading trainers who post a level-stake profit. They show a level-stake profit of £15.11 and £18.05 respectively.

Leading active jockeys at Newmarket's Rowley Mile course Sorted by strike rate since the start of 2018 (minimum 25 rides) William Buick 28.42% (106-373)

Frankie Dettori 17.92% (31-173)

Oisin Murphy 15.66% (39-249)

Tom Queally 15.38% (8-52)

Dane O'Neill 15.07% (11-73)

Other points to consider - If removing the minimum ride criteria, Paul Mulrennan (5-14 at 35.71%), Harry Davies (4-17 at 23.53%), Georgia Dobie (5-22 at 22.73%) and Cameron Noble (4-19 at 21.05%) have also fared well. - As the principal rider for Charlie Appleby, William Buick unsurprisingly boasts an excellent strike rate of 28.42%. Like Appleby, Buick's mounts show a level-stake profit (£37.74). - Buick has ridden more than twice as many winners as the next most successful jockey on the Rowley Mile in the period in question. Oisin Murphy, who missed the 2022 season due to a ban, is next best on the list with 39 winners.