Timeform's guide to racing at Newbury, featuring the key facts and figures ahead of the Coral Gold Cup meeting which begins on Friday.
Timeform's Newbury course guide
Left handed, galloping with few undulations. One of the fairest courses in the country, though its galloping nature does suit the big, long-striding type. The chase course is regarded as being fairly stiff, though the casualty rate is no more than average compared to all British tracks. Leaders are rarely overhauled on the chase run-in for all it often looks as though they might be, especially from the elbow. The ground can vary from chase course to hurdles course, with the latter sometimes more testing.
Leading active trainers at Newbury
Sorted by strike-rate since the start of the 2017/18 season (minimum 25 runners)
- Paul Nicholls 23.35% (39-167)
- Venetia Williams 22.86% (8-35)
- Nicky Henderson 22.05% (56-254)
- David Pipe 20% (11-55)
- Jeremy Scott 18.18% (6-33)
Other points to consider
- Paul Nicholls and Venetia Williams top the list based on strike-rate and it is a similar story if sorting by profit and loss, albeit in reverse order. Williams posts a profit of £41.75 to £1 level stakes since the start of the 2017/18 season, while Nicholls shows a £24.19 profit. The other trainers showing a double-figure profit are David Pipe (£17.19), Neil Mulholland (£14.00) and Tom Lacey (£12.25).
- Nicky Henderson has had more winners than anyone else during the period in question, but a level-stake loss of £19.31 suggests they tend to be well found in the market.
- Alex Hales (four winners from 15 runners at 26.67%) and Noel Williams (four winners from 16 runners at 25%) also fare well if removing the minimum run criteria.
Leading active jockeys at Newbury
Sorted by strike-rate since the start of the 2017/18 season (minimum 25 rides)
- Charlie Deutsch 26.67% (8-30)
- Nico de Boinville 23.46% (38-162)
- Harry Cobden 23.38% (36-154)
- Tom Scudamore 19.75% (16-81)
- Jack Quinlan 19.23%(5-26)
Other points to consider
- Charlie Deutsch, who rides predominantly for Venetia Williams, also tops the list based on profit and loss. He posts a £39.50 profit to £1 level stakes since the start of the 2017/18 season. Tom Scudamore (£28.94) and Stan Sheppard (£22.50) also fare notably well on this metric.
- Lorcan Williams hasn't made the above list as he has had fewer than 25 rides here. However, he operates at an impressive 26.32% strike-rate, riding five winners from 19 runners.
Two things to note
- Nicky Henderson has won the opening maiden hurdle on Friday's card five times in the last ten years, including with some of his brightest prospects - Buveur d'Air struck in 2015 while Jonbon won last year. This time around Henderson runs Jet Powered who was bought for 350,000 guineas after winning his only start in an Irish point last year and is behind only Facile Vega in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle market.
- Luccia, who is also trained by Henderson, won both starts in bumpers and was especially impressive in a listed event at Sandown on her second start, putting up comfortably the best performance by a filly in the division last season. She starts out over hurdles in the mares' listed event on Saturday.
