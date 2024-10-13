Robbie Llewellyn

In many ways Robbie Llewellyn has taken a very standard route to becoming a racehorse trainer – from starting out in pony racing as a youngster to riding in point-to-points and then becoming assistant trainer before taking out his own licence, something he did in October 2022. Less conventionally, Llewellyn also found his way into the film industry which, as has been widely reported, led to a role on horseback in Game of Thrones, but while his work as an extra was just a way of making some money, it resulted in a side-line to his increasingly successful training career as he provides racehorses for film and television work.

Training was always his long-term ambition, though, and after riding work for local Welsh trainers Tim Vaughan and Evan Williams, Llewellyn spent five years as assistant to David Brace, training his pointers during a time when Brace was twice champion owner in that sphere. After his stint outside racing, Llewellyn returned to Tim Vaughan’s yard as assistant for two more years before deciding during Covid to take out his own licence.

Llewellyn’s first winner under Rules in his own name had actually come before then when pointer Tanit River, formerly with Vaughan, won a hunter chase at Southwell in May 2021. However, his first winner as a full licence holder at his Wiltshire base near Alan King came in November of the following year when Loup de Maulde gained a first career success in a conditional jockeys’ handicap hurdle at Huntingdon. The same horse has been as good an advertisement as any for his trainer as Loup de Maulde has improved considerably since, winning another five races to date, including his first two starts over fences in the spring of 2024. Loup de Maulde provided four of Llewellyn’s five wins in his first season but 2023/24 was the stable’s breakthrough campaign with a total of 25 winners gained at an impressive 23% strike rate.

Feel The Pinch, who won his first start after joining the yard, has racked up five wins for Llewellyn, while two more success stories, the hurdlers Titan Discovery and Top Cloud (another who’d won on his stable debut), provided the season’s highlight when winning handicaps on consecutive days at Ascot’s pre-Christmas meeting under Liam Harrison who, along with Toby Wynne, has ridden the majority of the stable’s winners.