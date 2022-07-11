Read Timeform's report of the Darley July Cup, won by the rejuvenated filly Alcohol Free.

A generational clash between the principals from the two Group One 6f races at Royal Ascot, all but one of the older runners having contested the Platinum Jubilee, only the Japanese-trained King Hermes missing from the Commonwealth Cup among the three-year-olds, the older runners dominating, the first six all in the Platinum Jubilee field, track position significant as well, the field in two groups for much of the way, those drawn low – stalls 1 to 6 – not competitive from at least 2f out, though they may just not have been good enough, the form among the principals looking solid and straightforward to assess, the form looking up to scratch.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Alcohol Free proved at least as good as ever, running easily her best race of the year and adding a fourth Group One to her tally, the decision to run here rather than in the Falmouth the day before well rewarded, coping well with the pace of a sprint at the second attempt back and not so keen as she tends to be at 1m; waited with, travelled well, effort over 2f out, chased leader over 1f out, stayed on to lead last ½f, in command soon after; she's likely to bid for a repeat win in the Sussex Stakes next, that a tougher assignment, the danger that she will be too keen if the race is not well run surely increased, given she's been sprinting on her last two runs. Naval Crown was beaten by one that had been behind him last time, but he ran very close to the improved level of form he'd shown in the Platinum Jubilee, able to dominate on his part of the track, where there wasn't an obvious front runner, and seen to maximum advantage; broke well, led, went with zest, shaken up 2f out, ridden 1f out, kept on well, headed last ½f, not quicken; the Sprint Cup and Champions Sprint are the obvious next races for him, no reason why he won't run well in both. Artorius ran much as he had at Ascot, taking the same position and running to a similar level, doing his best work late after finding the pace a bit much mid-race, his two runs in Britain suggesting a horse that needs everything to fall right; raced off the pace, shaken up halfway, headway over 1f out, kept on well, nearest at the finish.

WHERE ARE THEY NOW? | MAYSON

Creative Force ran respectably, bettering his fifth place of last year, though with no obvious excuses on the day, on the same side as his Ascot conqueror this time; in touch, ridden over 2f out, not quicken, edged left over 1f out; he followed his effort last year with a close second in the Lennox Stakes and that seems an obvious target again, likely to be at least as effective back at 7f. Double Or Bubble did best of the five runners that raced towards the stand side, running another sound race at the highest level, all in all a very likeable mare; waited with, travelled well, effort over 2f out, kept on final 1f, never on terms. Emaraaty Ana stepped up a little on his run in the Platinum Jubilee and ran about as well as could be expected, to a level similar to this race last year; close up, shaken up over 2f out, not quicken, edged right. Perfect Power, looking in fine condition, was strong in the betting on the back of his career-best in the Commonwealth Cup, facing his elders for the first time, but he just didn't look the same horse in the race, his rider never really happy it seemed, any late progress laboured, trying to come from a similar position to the third, his rider blaming the ground, though he'd handled similar well at Ascot, that form taking a knock generally in this; raced off the pace, never travelling well, had to weave way through under 2f out, kept on, never on terms. Happy Romance was given another crack at the top sprinters, but this isn't really her level and she was below the form she showed last time, her draw not ideal; held up, effort over 2f out, made little impression.