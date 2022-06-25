Read Timeform's report of the Irish Derby, won in decisive fashion by Westover.

The much anticipated head-to-head between the Oaks winner and the Derby third failed to materialise in a race that very few got into, the first three home in those positions after a furlong, though the result would likely have been the same no matter what way it was run, Westover turning it into a bit of a rout, winning by the biggest margin since Soldier of Fortune in 2007; a first win in the race for both Colin Keane and Ralph Beckett, this was also the first time this century that the prize has gone for export two years in a row.

Westover gained swift compensation for his luckless Epsom effort with a dominant display, stand-in jockey Colin Keane enjoying an armchair ride in a race that could hardly have worked out any better for him, the race effectively over as a contest fully two furlongs out; close up, loomed up entering straight, went on over two furlongs out, forged clear; the St Leger is a very obvious target but he has unfinished business at this trip first, another clash with Desert Crown in the King George certainly something to look forward to. Piz Badile got right back on track after failing to do himself justice at Epsom, seeing things out much better back on a more conventional track, albeit without managing to lay a glove on the winner; chased leaders, pushed along entering straight, took second a furlong out, kept on, pulled clear of remainder; from a late-maturing family, there may well be a bit more to come from him. French Claim ran as well as could be expected in this company, seen to something like maximum effect the way things went but doing enough to suggest this trip is within range; made running, headed early in straight, left behind by winner soon after, one paced; doesn't hold any fancy entries and may need to go on his travels if he is to make more of an impact at this sort of level.

Tuesday, the sole Ballydoyle representative and contesting her fourth classic of the year, never looked like emulating Balanchine - the last filly to complete the Epsom Oaks/Irish Derby double - not ideally placed the way things panned out and looked after once it was clear that it wasn't going to be her day; held up, pushed along entering straight, fourth two furlongs out, kept on, not unduly punished, never landed a blow; is better than this and may get a chance to prove it in the Irish Oaks next month. Glory Daze ran up to best without fully confirming his stamina for this trip; mid-division, headway entering straight, driven three furlongs out, one paced. Boundless Ocean was flying too high in this grade but shaped as if still in good form for much of the way; dropped out, brief headway early in straight, effort flattened out; will prove suited by a return to 1¼m. Hannibal Barca had shaped last time as if worth a try at this trip but was beaten before it became an issue, this a most disappointing effort all told, something possibly not right; raced well off the pace, ridden entering straight, made no impression. Lionel can have a line put through this run as he clearly wasn't 100% on the day; mid-division, off the bridle long way out, beaten early in straight, heavily eased off.