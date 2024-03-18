Timeform highlight four hurdlers whose ratings increased after running at Cheltenham last week, including high-class novice Ballyburn.

BALLYBURN (Timeform rating 162p from 154p) Gallagher Novices’ Hurdle, Wednesday 13 March

BALLYBURN looked potentially top class in following up his Dublin Racing Festival win over Slade Steel (winner of the Supreme 24 hours earlier) in most decisive fashion, untroubled by the return to a longer trip (or anything else), his very low head carriage often thought of as a sign of a horse that will be better over fences, which would make him some chaser for next season and beyond, his physique and pedigree also suggesting that route, for all that he’s single-figure odds for next year’s Champion Hurdle should Willie Mullins opt to follow the path taken by his 2014 winner of this race Faugheen. Ballyburn tracked the pace, travelling powerfully, was upsides three out, led on the bridle soon after, and was in command in the straight, pulling well clear on the run-in for an impressive win by 13 lengths from outsider Jimmy du Seuil. Despite a joint-smallest field of just seven for the race in its current form, registered as the Baring Bingham, Ballyburn’s performance was well up to the level shown by the best recent winners, his stable providing the first five home.

MAJBOROUGH (150p from 138p) Triumph Hurdle, Friday 15 March

MAJBOROUGH, an imposing type and the clear pick of the field on looks, had clearly learnt plenty from his run at Leopardstown when third to stablemate Kargese and showed quite a bit of improvement to turn the tables on the runner-up, still looking pretty raw under pressure but knuckling down after the last. He’d made the running last time but was ridden more patiently here, in touch taking a keen hold, went prominent at the fifth, was shaken up in the straight, held every chance when jumping left at the last and led in the final furlong, ridden out. He’ll go on improving, is sure to stay beyond two miles and in the longer term is an exciting prospect for novice chasing. This was a more open Triumph in the absence of ante-post favourite Sir Gino but Majborough’s performance was well up to standard for the race and he has now overtaken him in the juvenile hurdlers' rankings, suggesting Sir Gino (who's rated 143p) wouldn’t have had things all his own way.

STELLAR STORY (147 from 134) Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle, Friday 15 March

STELLAR STORY showed much improved form at 33/1, with a race that drew out his stamina, despite the steady pace and a good position, very much playing to his strengths as it has for other long-priced winners of this race in the past. He tracked the pace, wasn’t fluent three out, held every chance at the next, couldn’t quicken early in the straight but rallied well on the run-in to collar The Jukebox Man in the dying strides for a head win. The runner-up, who'd dictated a steady pace, had looked the winner when kicking clear in the straight. A typical Gigginstown type, Stellar Story is very much one for fences – he’s a brother to his stable’s Grade 1-winning chaser The Storyteller - and seems sure to be a leading staying novice next season.

ABSURDE (146p from 134p) County Handicap Hurdle, Friday 15 March

