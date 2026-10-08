Timeform’s ‘Horses To Follow’ goes digital and is available online now

The move from print to digital takes Horses To Follow another step forward. Rather than being a snapshot of each horse at the start of the season, the new digital edition allows customers to follow their progress throughout the campaign, with a new racecard flag, automated alerts, updated reports and ratings, and a league table tracking their performance.

While the format has evolved considerably since those early black-and-white editions, the principle remains unchanged: the 50 are selected by Timeform’s analysts, who follow and assess every runner throughout the season and are therefore ideally placed to identify the horses worth following.

Horses To Follow has, of course, been around much longer than that. The 1977/78 jumps edition was a 36-page pocket-sized booklet costing £1, with a paragraph or two on each of its 50 horses. Among those selected were that season’s Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Midnight Court and a young chaser called Aldaniti, who would of course go on to win the Grand National.

When I joined Timeform’s editorial team more than 30 years ago, one of my first jobs was to help write profiles for Horses To Follow. At the time, the Flat edition was being compiled and I was given a handful of once-raced two-year-olds to write about. Little did I know that I would still be involved with the publication more than three decades later.

Indannya is among his most interesting prospects for the forthcoming campaign. A two-time hurdle winner last season, she shaped better than the bare result when eighth in Grade 2 company at Warwick. With a pedigree steeped in French steeplechasers and a physique likely to suit fences, she looks an obvious candidate for the mares’ novice chase programme, though Williams may initially persevere over hurdles as he explains below.

Chester Williams: Indannya Q&A

How did you assess last season?

“I thought she did very well. Often that four to five-year-old season with a horse in novice hurdles is tough for them. She did well to win at Warwick in what was a competitive race against older horses, and then again at Wincanton, over a trip short of her best. At Warwick in the Listed race she moved through it well, but then she had a bit of interference turning in at the wrong point of the race and that just completely finished her race.

“The Newbury race wasn’t long after Wincanton, and she had to go into the red there to win that day. When the going got tough at Newbury the tank was just empty unfortunately. I was delighted with her season overall, but it wasn’t a surprise as I trained her for her point-to-point so I knew she was pretty smart.”

How has she done over the summer?

“She is only five, but she has filled out and developed. I saw her everyday over the summer so it is hard to tell for me, but people that hadn’t seen her since March commented how she had developed. Because we have so many young horses you can forget that a five year old is still a young horse that is developing. She has definitely grown up and physically developed. I think she has gone from a girl into a woman now."

What sort of plan have you got for her this season?

“There is no doubt in my mind, with her pedigree, that she is a chaser. She is rated 116, and she was second favourite for the Grade Two handicap at Newbury off two pounds higher. If she has improved, she could be well handicapped and still have room for improvement over hurdles. I think we are going to have to be a little bit aware of the ground. Chasing is definitely the long term goal, and chasing was the plan this season, but that mark over hurdles looks tempting.

“If she did start over hurdles, and got beat, then she would go over fences. If she did win off her mark over hurdles then we can enter off the bottom of some good handicaps. Her sire Bathyrhon has had 11 chase winners in England, and they have improved an average of 13 lb when going over fences. She will almost certainly improve over fences. I think it will be based slightly on her work over the next month as that will tell us a lot more as to what we do."

What do you think her optimum conditions are?

“I don’t think she is too worried about the ground. She wants some cut in it, and even heavy ground would be fine for her. Two and a half miles is perfect for her. One mile seven furlongs around Wincanton on good to soft ground would not be her bag at all. She was at her limit from the word go that day, and the more I look at it shows me that she is a two and a half miler. To win that day, with a penalty, was impressive.”