Timeform's Horses To Follow for the 2025/26 jumps season is out now.
The core of the book is the 50 from Britain, which features a range of horses, from top-class prospects to under-the-radar handicappers, who are worth following. Included among last season's success stories were Caldwell Potter, who won the novice handicap chase at the Cheltenham Festival before landing the Grade 1 Mildmay Novices' Chase at Aintree, and Myretown, whose three wins included the Ultima Handicap Chase at Cheltenham.
The 50 from Britain is again backed up by 20 from Ireland. Last year the Irish list featured Paddy Power Handicap Chase winner Perceval Legallois, who also won a listed handicap hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival, and Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner Kopek des Bordes, who was selected on the back of one impressive victory in a bumper. Lecky Watson, who won the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival at 20/1, was also included.
The profiles are again supported by a host of other features, including a selection of horses to follow from Daryl Jacob and Patrick Mullins.
Andrew Asquith returns with his ante-post advice having advised Marine Nationale at 14/1 for the Queen Mother Champion Chase in last season's edition.
The popular Talking To The Trainers section, which features insight from Nicky Henderson, Paul Nicholls and Dan Skelton among others, is also back. Find out about whom Skelton says "we like everything we have seen and hope that he will be a very progressive novice hurdler", and which horse Henderson thinks "looks every inch a top-class novice chaser".
There's also a section on interesting stable switchers, rising stars in the riding and training ranks, plus analysis from last season's Cheltenham Festival.
Click here to buy Timeform's Horses To Follow for the 2025/26 jumps season for £14.95.
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.