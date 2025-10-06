The core of the book is the 50 from Britain, which features a range of horses, from top-class prospects to under-the-radar handicappers, who are worth following. Included among last season's success stories were Caldwell Potter, who won the novice handicap chase at the Cheltenham Festival before landing the Grade 1 Mildmay Novices' Chase at Aintree, and Myretown, whose three wins included the Ultima Handicap Chase at Cheltenham.

The 50 from Britain is again backed up by 20 from Ireland. Last year the Irish list featured Paddy Power Handicap Chase winner Perceval Legallois, who also won a listed handicap hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival, and Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner Kopek des Bordes, who was selected on the back of one impressive victory in a bumper. Lecky Watson, who won the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival at 20/1, was also included.

The profiles are again supported by a host of other features, including a selection of horses to follow from Daryl Jacob and Patrick Mullins.