Ed Walker and owner David Ward enjoyed plenty of success with the high-class sprinter Starman who won five of his eight starts, notably the 2021 July Cup. Starman did all his racing at around six furlongs though he wasn’t at all speedily bred on his dam’s side, being out of a mile-and-a-quarter winner by stamina influence Montjeu. English Oak might not be another Starman ability-wise, but he too looks like proving much speedier than his pedigree might suggest. After all, he’s by Wootton Bassett, sire of last year’s Derby runner-up and Champion Stakes winner King of Steel, while the pick of his siblings are the smart mile-and-a-quarter performers Forest of Dean and State Occasion who are both by Wootton Bassett’s sire Iffraaj.

In fact, English Oak didn’t have his attentions turned to sprinting until his final start in the autumn. Starting over seven furlongs at Newbury in May, English Oak seemed badly in need of the experience on his debut, looking a longer-term prospect, but he showed considerable improvement to win his very next start, at Thirsk in July, when stepped up to a mile. Still seeming rough around the edges, English Oak looked held for most of the final furlong until a late surge enabled him to pip the odds-on favourite Mubhijah by a head on the line. English Oak remained at a mile for his next two starts but, while he improved again under a penalty to finish third in a stronger novice at Newmarket won by Jeff Koons, he proved disappointing with Ryan Moore booked for his handicap debut in a valuable three-year-old contest at York’s Ebor meeting.