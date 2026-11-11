The opening update regarding the inaugural online edition of Timeform’s Horses To Follow, one largely focusing on the upcoming three-day Cheltenham fixture, brings positive news, boasting a 45 per cent strike rate so far with 10 winners from 22 runners and a £7.52 level-stakes profit at SP. Released just before Chepstow’s opening October meeting, Daylatedollarshort looked a handicapper right on the up when landing the Silver Trophy, his Timeform report for that success signing off with “sure to win more good races”. More on him later.

Sticking to the small obstacles, both Skerry Hill and Hidden Mountain looked excellent prospects in landing the odds on their debuts in the sphere, the latter really impressing with how he jumped the brush hurdles at Worcester, but arguably the two biggest successes for the edition so far have been over fences.

The Rising Stars Novices’ Chase looked a race worthy of its name at Aintree last weekend and Taurus Bay, noted as an “imposing, chasing type” got his career over fences off to an excellent start and looked an exciting prospect in downing the equally promising Talk To The Man, looking a Grade One performer in the making. That success coming a week after Wendigo had landed the Colin Parker on his return, the Timeform report stating, “he will need shortlisting right away for the old Hennessy, given he's an uncomplicated sort who largely jumps well and has plenty of stamina”.

Looking ahead to what promises to be a really informative three days in the Cotswolds, the Fifty doesn’t have any entered on Friday but there’s plenty to look forward to for the remainder of the meeting. Pourquois Pas Papa is first up on Saturday in the Grade 2 Novices’ Chase at 1.45 and as promising as his chasing debut was he’s going to face a stiff task if both Old Park Start and Kabral du Mathan turn up. The other entry on the card is the aforementioned Daylatedollarshort in what looks a fiercely competitive Intermediate Handicap Hurdle (3.30), currently second favourite to Moneygarrow he holds leading claims and remains one to keep on side whatever happens with three miles still to explore.