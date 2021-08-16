Timeform provide a runner-by-runner guide to Friday's Kennel Gate Novices' Hurdle at Ascot, which features the Sky Bet Supreme favourite Jonbon.

2.20 Ascot - Kennel Gate Novices' Hurdle 1. I Like To Move It (Timeform weight adjusted rating: 154p) Nigel Twiston-Davies/Sam Twiston-Davies Lengthy, rather unfurnished gelding who showed useful form in bumpers, winning twice. Has shown similar form over hurdles, winning a novice at Worcester and a minor event at Cheltenham (by three and a quarter lengths from Tritonic) in October. Was 4/6 favourite and had a simple task when completing the hat-trick in the three-runner Sharp Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham last time, beating Washington by two lengths. Remains with potential.

2. Colonel Mustard (162) Lorna Fowler/Conor Orr Bumper winner who has shown useful form over hurdles, putting up his best effort when three and a quarter lengths second of five to Echoes In Rain in the Champion Novices' Hurdle at Punchestown on his final start last season. Comfortably won a maiden hurdle on his return from six months off at Galway last time, asserting on the run-in to score by five and a half lengths under a hands-and-heels. 3. Jonbon (153P) Nicky Henderson/Aidan Coleman Well-made gelding is a brother to the top-class hurdler/chaser Douvan. Cost €140,000 as a three-year-old and then, following an easy win in an Irish point, fetched £570,000 as a four-year-old. Showed useful form when winning by four and a quarter lengths on his bumper debut at Newbury last season and he looked a good prospect on his first start over hurdles at the same course last month, winning by six lengths after always travelling well. He is sure to go on to better things.

4. Knappers Hill (150P) Paul Nicholls/Harry Cobden Sturdy gelding who cost €155,000 as a three-year-old and is a half-brother to three winners, including the smart hurdler Swamp Fox and fairly useful hurdler/useful chaser Rene's Girl. Showed smart form during an undefeated campaign in bumpers last season, winning at Chepstow, Ascot (listed) and Aintree (Grade 2). Has shown fairly useful form over hurdles so far, winning a novice at Chepstow in October and then a similar event at Wincanton last time, both at long odds-on. He remains an exciting prospect. 5. Elle Est Belle (158p) Dan Skelton/Harry Skelton Compact mare who cost €42,000 as a three-year-old and is a half-sister to fairly useful hurdler Rock On Rocco. Displayed useful form in bumpers, winning a mares' event at Aintree and dead-heating in a mares' listed race at Cheltenham before being placed in both the Champion Bumper and the Nickel Coin Mares' National Hunt Flat Race. Has shown similar form over hurdles, improving on her debut effort when landing a listed mares' novice at Newbury last time by eight and a half lengths, scoring in impressive style after travelling well and quickening to lead soon after the last. Sure to go on to better things.