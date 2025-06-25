Gstaad, a half-brother to Group 1-winning juvenile Vandeek, created a good impression when beating stablemate True Love - in a race which has proved a very strong piece of form - on debut at Navan last month, and he built on that to run out a decisive winner of the Coventry Stakes.

Gstaad travelled well in a handy position in the near-side group and kept on strongly to score by three lengths, registering the widest winning margin in the race since War Command - also trained by Aidan O'Brien - won by six lengths in 2013.

A Timeform performance rating of 111 marks Gstaad out as a good-quality winner of the Coventry Stakes, with the average Timeform performance rating of the previous ten winners sitting around 107. The last Coventry winner to register a Timeform performance rating in excess of 111 was Calyx in 2018.

Charles Darwin went into Royal Ascot as Timeform's highest-rated two-year-old on the back of an emphatic victory at Naas that was backed up by the clock, and he added to the impression that he's one of the best in the division with another decisive success in the Norfolk Stakes.

As had been the case at Naas, Charles Darwin faced a challenge a couple of furlongs out, but he again found plenty and finished well on top, ultimately winning by two and a quarter lengths and earning the highest Timeform performance rating in the race since Sioux Nation scored in 2017.

Another similarity with Naas is that Charles Darwin again impressed on the clock, so there's plenty of substance to go with his powerful style.

A setback meant that the highly regarded Albert Einstein didn't get the opportunity to showcase his talent at Royal Ascot last week, but he remains one of the highest-rated juveniles around having created a big impression on his first couple of starts.

Albert Einstein won a Naas maiden on debut and stepped up on that in the Group 3 Marble Hill Stakes at the Curragh, where he showed a good turn of foot to pick off a couple of useful rivals and win with more in hand than the margin of three-quarters of a length might suggest.

The second and third that day, Power Blue and Andab, went on to run creditably in the Coventry Stakes and finished fifth and fourth respectively. Given how readily Albert Einstein had picked them off at the Curragh, it's likely he would have made a bigger impact.