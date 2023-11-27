Timeform's Flat editor David Johnson said: "Equinox confirmed his status as the leading horse in the world with an exceptional performance to win the Japan Cup in Tokyo on Sunday. An updated rating of 136, up from 135 pre-race, puts him 3 lb clear of his nearest pursuer, the recently retired Arc winner Ace Impact.

Equinox had really announced himself on the world stage when comprehensively beating some of Europe's leading lights in the Dubai Sheema Classic in March and his subsequent exploits have only enhanced his reputation.

"Equinox came to prominence to a European audience in the spring when winning the Dubai Sheema Classic where he proved far too strong for leading European performers like Westover and Mostahdaf, but his performances at home since, particularly on his last two starts, have raised the bar even higher."

A rating of 136 places Equinox in rare company as in the post-Frankel era the only other horses to have reached that mark on turf are Battaash, Cracksman and Baaeed (137).

A rating of 136 is also the highest Timeform has awarded to a horse trained in Japan, equalling the figure achieved by El Condor Pasa when runner-up to Montjeu in the 1999 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

The Arc has continued to elude the Japanese but if Equinox remains in training and is sent to Longchamp he would hold outstanding claims of delivering that much-desired success.

Johnson added: "A rating of 136 puts Equinox alongside El Condor Pasa as the best Japanese-trained horse in Timeform’s history and though it is unconfirmed whether he will stay in training next year the feeling is that under the right circumstances, he has the potential to rate even higher still.

"Japan’s quest to win the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe is well documented and remains unfulfilled, a peak form Equinox would give them an outstanding chance."

