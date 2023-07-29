Timeform’s Galway course guide

Galway is a right-handed track with a circuit of just over a mile and a quarter. There is a steep incline to the finish, but unless the ground is particularly testing the track is essentially sharp in character.

The finishing straight is short at little more than a furlong. A low draw at 7f and 1m 100yds is a slight advantage.

The chase course has seven fences to a circuit, with the final two fences very close together followed by a run-in of well over two furlongs.

The hurdle course is laid out inside the chase course, until the final hurdle situated in the short finishing straight, and is even sharper in character than the chase course.