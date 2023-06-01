Left-handed, undulating, 'U' shaped course, with tight bends. Races up to eight and a half furlongs are very sharp, meaning those ridden prominently hold an advantage, particularly on the five-furlong course, the fastest in the world, which is virtually downhill throughout. Conversely, the first four furlongs of the Derby course are uphill and it provides a real test of stamina, anything overracing in the early part of the race usually found wanting in the closing stages. In testing conditions, the runners tend to switch towards the stands-side rail for the better ground.

After the draw was made for last year’s Derby, Timeform analysed how runners drawn in low numbers have fared in races over a mile and a half at Epsom in this article .

Three course specialists to follow

Marlay Park has finished out of the first three just once in nine starts at Epsom and the one time he failed to hit the frame he was beaten only two lengths into fifth.

All three of his wins at Epsom have come over seven furlongs and he won twice at the track last year, latterly when producing a career-best effort to score by half a length in September.

Marlay Park lines up on Friday from just a 2 lb higher mark and, though yet to fully fire in three starts this year, he shaped well enough at Goodwood last week to suggest he’s coming to the boil at just the right time.

Mokaatil has contested the last two renewals of the “Dash” Handicap, running out an emphatic winner in 2021 and passing the post only two and a half lengths behind Tees Spirit when finishing fourth 12 months ago.

It’s not just in the “Dash” that Mokaatil has excelled at Epsom, either, as he’s won three of his five starts at the track altogether, and he’s shown himself to be versatile having won over both five and six furlongs.

He looked rusty when returning from six months off at Newmarket in April, but this meeting is likely to have been the target and another big run could be on the cards from 2 lb lower in the weights than when running so well last year.

Caius Chorister completed an impressive five-timer for the David Menuisier yard in 2022 and two of those wins came at Epsom by a cumulative margin of 31 lengths.

Faced with much softer ground on her reappearance at Epsom in April, Caius Chorister was unable to maintain her unbeaten record at the track, but she still showed improved form in filling the runner-up spot, keeping on well to be beaten just a length and a half.

The return to a mile and a half on Saturday will be in her favour and a BHA mark of 99 still looks workable judged on the balance of her form, while the fact Ryan Moore has been booked for the ride also catches the eye.