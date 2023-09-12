Left handed, galloping. One of the fairest courses in the country, essentially flat with the exception of a slight uphill gradient about ten furlongs from the finish. Races between five furlongs and seven furlongs are run on the straight course, while there is also both a straight and round mile course. It is a free-draining course, underfoot conditions only occasionally being soft/heavy.

* includes data for John Gosden prior to joint-licence ** includes data for Martyn Meade prior to joint-licence

Sorted by strike rate since the start of 2018 (minimum 25 runners)

Sorted by strike rate since the start of 2018 (minimum 25 rides)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.