William Haggas has offered his strongest hint yet that Baaeed might run in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, telling Sky Sports Racing "if the ground is nice there is a strong chance he'll go there". Here's how Timeform have described the ground on Arc day this century.
Only twice this century have Timeform described the going on Arc day as heavy - that was in 2012 when Solemia caused a shock and in 2020 when Sottsass prevailed. On four occasions - in 2001, 2003, 2010 and 2021 - the ground was considered to be soft, while in 2013, 2017 and 2019 it was deemed good to soft. That means 13 times this century Timeform judged the Arc to have been run on ground that was good or faster.
Timeform's interpretation of the going - using time-based analysis - does not always tally with the racecourse's description.
2021 Torquator Tasso (SOFT - 2m37.62s)
2020 Sottsass (HEAVY - 2m39.30s)
2019 Waldgeist (GOOD TO SOFT - 2m31.97s)
2018 Enable (GOOD - 2m29.24s)
2017 Enable (GOOD TO SOFT - 2m28.69s) Race took place at Chantilly
2016 Found (GOOD TO FIRM - 2m23.61s) Race took place at Chantilly
2015 Golden Horn (GOOD TO FIRM - 2m27.23s)
2014 Treve (GOOD TO FIRM - 2m26.50s)
2013 Treve (GOOD TO SOFT - 2m32.04s)
2012 Solemia (HEAVY - 2m37.68s)
2011 Danedream (GOOD TO FIRM - 2m24.49s)
2010 Workforce (SOFT - 2m35.30s)
2009 Sea The Stars (GOOD - 2m26.30s)
2008 Zarkava (GOOD - 2m28.80s)
2007 Dylan Thomas (GOOD - 2m28.31s)
2006 Rail Link (GOOD TO FIRM - 2m26.38s)
2005 Hurricane Run (GOOD - 2m27.40s)
2004 Bago (GOOD TO FIRM - 2m25.00s)
2003 Dalakhani (SOFT - 2m32.30s)
2002 Marienbard (GOOD - 2m26.70s)
2001 Sakhee (SOFT - 2m35.87s)
2000 Sinndar (GOOD TO FIRM - 2m25.80s)
