Only twice this century have Timeform described the going on Arc day as heavy - that was in 2012 when Solemia caused a shock and in 2020 when Sottsass prevailed. On four occasions - in 2001, 2003, 2010 and 2021 - the ground was considered to be soft, while in 2013, 2017 and 2019 it was deemed good to soft. That means 13 times this century Timeform judged the Arc to have been run on ground that was good or faster.

Timeform's interpretation of the going - using time-based analysis - does not always tally with the racecourse's description.