The Juddmonte Cheveley Park looked a cracking contest in anticipation, with seven of the ten runners having landed a pattern event this year, five of them last time out, and it proved highly competitive, even if one or two of the market leaders weren't quite at their best, the form overall a shade below the standard for the race.

Lezoo gained a fourth win from five starts, only Mawj, third here, having lowered her colours. That's a fine record, but Lezoo is a sprinter on looks – a two-year-old one as well – and it's unlikely she'll be making up into a Guineas contender. The Breeders' Cup Juvenile Sprint is apparently next.

The runner-up Meditate ran creditably, competitive despite rather than because of the drop in trip. She is a much more plausible candidate for the Classic than the winner, though if the One Thousand Guineas winner was on show at Newmarket this week, it seems most likely to have been Commissioning, whose form in winning the Rockfel on Friday looks as good as that shown by the winner here.

Trillium was the chief disappointment. She looked in good order, but she didn't handle The Dip, ill at ease generally, having failed to settle early.