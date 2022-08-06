Timeform's David Cleary provides his fast analysis following the Group One contests, the Cheveley Park Stakes and Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket.
The Juddmonte Cheveley Park looked a cracking contest in anticipation, with seven of the ten runners having landed a pattern event this year, five of them last time out, and it proved highly competitive, even if one or two of the market leaders weren't quite at their best, the form overall a shade below the standard for the race.
Lezoo gained a fourth win from five starts, only Mawj, third here, having lowered her colours. That's a fine record, but Lezoo is a sprinter on looks – a two-year-old one as well – and it's unlikely she'll be making up into a Guineas contender. The Breeders' Cup Juvenile Sprint is apparently next.
The runner-up Meditate ran creditably, competitive despite rather than because of the drop in trip. She is a much more plausible candidate for the Classic than the winner, though if the One Thousand Guineas winner was on show at Newmarket this week, it seems most likely to have been Commissioning, whose form in winning the Rockfel on Friday looks as good as that shown by the winner here.
Trillium was the chief disappointment. She looked in good order, but she didn't handle The Dip, ill at ease generally, having failed to settle early.
The Juddmonte Middle Park was missing a couple of the most notable sprinting two-year-olds of the season, with Little Big Bear and the Gimcrack winner Noble Style both absent.
The former's stable still managed to land the one-two, with Blackbeard picking up a third successive Group-race win.
The form looks pretty straightforward to interpret, plenty of evidence in the book about the merits of the first three, all on the go since early in the spring.
Blackbeard scored in decisive fashion, The Antarctic, who he'd also beaten in both the Robert Papin and the Morny, overhauling the pacemaking Morny runner-up Persian Force late on for second.
It reflects really well on Blackbeard's trainer that he has generally progressed in an eight-race campaign, this his best effort yet, if some way behind Little Big Bear's form in the Phoenix Stakes.
Like Lezoo, Blackbeard is likely to head to the Breeders' Cup, though, unlike her, he has enough stamina in his pedigree to consider a Guineas campaign next spring.
