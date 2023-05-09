Chester course guide

Left handed, very sharp. A circular course that's only just over a mile round, it's on the turn almost throughout and has a run-in of under two furlongs, heavily favouring those that race to the fore as it's easy to find trouble with little time to recover. A high draw at Chester is a major disadvantage, even in middle-distance races, and particularly so in large fields.

Leading active trainers at Chester

Sorted by strike rate since the start of 2013 (minimum 25 runners)

Aidan O'Brien 41.82% (23-55)

Julie Camacho 29.03% (9-31)

William Haggas 27.38% (23-84)

Sir Michael Stoute 22.67% (17-75)

John & Thady Gosden* 22.4% (13-58)

* Also includes data for period when John Gosden was sole licence holder