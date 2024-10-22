Timeform's guide to racing at Cheltenham, featuring the key statistics ahead of the November Meeting which starts on Friday.
Timeform’s Cheltenham course guide
Left-handed, undulating. Stiff fences that place a premium on sound jumping. The last half mile is uphill, although the lead changes hands on the run-in less frequently than might be expected. Prominent racers often fare well on the chase course, especially in races up to 3m.
On the New Course, the hurdles track has just two flights in the last six furlongs, resulting in more emphasis on stamina; large-field races over two miles often go to hold-up horses, as there can be a tendency to go for home too soon. Jockeys often steer a wide course in the winter months searching for better ground and this can lead to trouble in running towards the stands' rail in the straight.
Leading active trainers at Cheltenham
Sorted by strike rate since the start of 2019 (minimum 25 runners)
- Gavin Cromwell 22.4% (15 winners from 67 runners)
- John McConnell 16.1% (10/62)
- Lucy Wadham 15.6% (5/32)
- Henry de Bromhead 15.6% (27/173)
- Kerry Lee 15.2% (5/33)
Other points to consider
- The three Irish trainers among those with the best strike rates also show some of the best level-stakes profits. De Bromhead fares best of the trio on £64.02, ahead of Cromwell (£37.22) and McConnell (£23.87). Each of the trio had a winner at Cheltenham's Showcase Meeting last month.
- Welshmen Tim Vaughan (£27.75) and Evan Williams (£24.00) have also been profitable to follow.
- The two trainers who stand out by number of wins at Cheltenham since the beginning of 2019 are Willie Mullins, with 47 winners from 401 runners (11.7% strike rate) and Nicky Henderson, with 46 winners from 316 runners (14.6% strike rate). It’s worth noting, however, that all bar five of Mullins’ winners in that period came at the Festival in March whereas the majority of Henderson’s winners were gained at the track’s other meetings.
Leading active jockeys at Cheltenham
Sorted by strike rate since the start of 2019 (minimum 25 rides)
- Paul Townend 24.4% (28/115)
- Keith Donoghue 18.9% (10/53)
- Rachael Blackmore 17.9% (20/112)
- Richard Patrick 17.4% (8/46)
- Liam Harrison 17.2% (5/29)
Other points to consider
- Adam Wedge has the best level-stakes profit (£69.00) from his 81 rides and 7 winners during the period in question. Rachael Blackmore has been the most profitable jockey to follow among those with the very best strike rates, with a level-stakes profit of £25.89, though Nico de Boinville, with a very healthy strike rate of 16.8%, has returned a profit of £35.20
- With two winners at the Showcase Meeting last month taking his total to 30, Harry Skelton is now the jockey who has ridden the most winners at Cheltenham since the start of 2019 but he is only one ahead of Nico de Boinville who was also successful there last month. Both have now moved ahead of Paul Townend on 28; all bar two of his winners have come at the Cheltenham Festival.
- Sam Twiston-Davies (23), Harry Cobden (22) and Rachael Blackmore (20) are next in the list by number of winners.
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.