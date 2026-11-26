We had Timeform's Billy Nash on the Sporting Life Racing Podcast this week and we asked him about the Grade 1 action at Fairyhouse on Sunday.

It's the BAR 1 Betting Hatton's Grace Hurdle on Sunday at Fairyhouse. Jimmy Du Seuil is favourite to beat Wodhooh and Teahupoo for Team Elliott - has the market got this one right? That's a good question and I think the ground might have something to do with this. It'll be softer over here than I'd say it will be at Newbury. We've had plenty of rain in Ireland in the last couple of weeks, but Fairyhouse is a track that always dries very quickly, so it probably won't be too bad, and that just might not suit Teahupoo, especially over two and a half miles. He just may be vulnerable now. He's won this race two of the last three years, he got beaten by Lossiemouth in the middle year, but it's not only a question over whether he has the speed for this trip, but will he be fully tuned up, as well? And he's a nine-year-old rising 10 now. Jimmy Du Seuil has younger legs, beat him at Punchestown, finished between himself and Bob Olinger at Punchestown. Obviously they went chasing with him last year and it didn't work out after a good start, so I assume he's going down the Stayers' Hurdle route. Even then he looks very short, but yes, you could see him being a big player in this division this season. Now, the other one that we need to mention in the race is Wodhooh, also from the Gordon Elliott yard. She was very good last year up until Punchestown and you could probably put a line through that, because it came at the end of a hard season. Her win record speaks for itself and she has certainly earned a crack against these lads. Two-and-a-half miles around Fairyhouse would be absolutely up her street, so I wouldn't be at all surprised to see her very much in the mix on Sunday.

Our team discuss Fairyhouse and Newbury in this week's episode

Is there a star turn in the BAR 1 Betting Drinmore Novice Chase? I'm not sure there is one, to be honest. It doesn't look the deepest renewal to me, at the moment anyway. Just looking at the Timeform ratings, the Mullins horse Love Me Tender (France) is top once you use the adjusted ratings. He has looked very good over fences, particularly at Listowel. I thought he jumped really well around there. You could see two and a half miles around Fairyhouse suiting him well, but, going on his hurdles form, it wouldn't be a surprise if one of these was able to improve past him because of some of these were better than him over the smaller obstacles. Ballyfad is interesting for Gordon Elliott. He was very good over hurdles last year. He got beaten on his chasing debut by Storm Heart, but as we mentioned earlier in the pod, the Elliott horses are maybe not quite as forward as they have been in previous seasons. Certainly some of them do tend to be coming on for a run, which isn't always the case, and I would expect Ballyfad to step up significantly on his first run. This is a race that Elliott really does target. He's got a couple of other ones in there; Bowensonfire, and Kazansky, but Ballyfad would be the pick. The other one that's worth mentioning is Henry the Bromhead's Matin Midi Et Soir, who's a horse that hasn't been on this side of the Channel very long, but he did win well at Down Royal on his first go over fences. He jumped quite well that day, but he's a four-year-old getting all the allowances and he won't be getting those allowances for much longer. He'll be getting 9lb from the likes of Love Me Tender and Ballyfad, so if he is to beat them, this is the weekend he'll do it.