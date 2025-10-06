Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
Timeform's view

Timeform's analysis of the Arc won by Daryz

By Timeform
Sporting Life Plus
Mon October 06, 2025 · 1h ago

Read Timeform's report of the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, in which Daryz narrowly beat Minnie Hauk with the pair clear of the remainder.

A wide-open Arc on paper, and although it was lacking a standout performer it's hard to argue with the strength in depth of the field, 12 of the 17 successful in a Group 1, 3 of them classic winners this year; the winner was actually one of the handful who hadn't won at the highest level, becoming the first winner by a previous winner of the race since the Montjeu-sired Hurricane Run in 2005, making up for the luckless Sea of Class, and the first winner in the Aga Khan colours since the brilliant Zarkava in 2008; the draw undoubtedly played a part, the first 3 home having emerged from the inside 3 stalls with fourth-placed Giavellotto berthed just a couple wider, the first 2 both getting very good runs through the race but still pulling far enough clear at the end of a well-run affair to think the form is worth rating as the best running of the race since Waldgeist prevented Enable's treble in 2019.

Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING