A wide-open Arc on paper, and although it was lacking a standout performer it's hard to argue with the strength in depth of the field, 12 of the 17 successful in a Group 1, 3 of them classic winners this year; the winner was actually one of the handful who hadn't won at the highest level, becoming the first winner by a previous winner of the race since the Montjeu-sired Hurricane Run in 2005, making up for the luckless Sea of Class, and the first winner in the Aga Khan colours since the brilliant Zarkava in 2008; the draw undoubtedly played a part, the first 3 home having emerged from the inside 3 stalls with fourth-placed Giavellotto berthed just a couple wider, the first 2 both getting very good runs through the race but still pulling far enough clear at the end of a well-run affair to think the form is worth rating as the best running of the race since Waldgeist prevented Enable's treble in 2019.