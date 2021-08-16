Charlie Appleby's star juveniles Native Trail and Coroebus feature heavily as Timeform round up the key ratings adjustments from the weekend's action.

Appleby juveniles set for Classic campaigns The Dewhurst Stakes is Britain's premier two-year-old race of the season and this year’s winner, Native Trail (122p), looks all but guaranteed to be crowned the top performer in the division in 2021 after capping an unbeaten campaign with a comfortable victory at Newmarket on Saturday. Native Trail stood out on form after producing a very smart performance to win the National Stakes at the Curragh on his previous start and, in the event, he didn’t need to improve on that effort to gain a second Group 1 success in the Dewhurst. Once again, he didn’t travel as strongly as might be expected from one with his speedy pedigree, almost the first off the bridle, in fact, but there was no doubting his superiority at the finish as he stayed on well from two furlongs out to beat the front-running Dubawi Legend (114p from 100) by two lengths.

Native Trail has a strapping physique which promises much for next year and he shapes as if he will be at least as effective at a mile. The 2000 Guineas, for which he heads the ante-post betting at around 3/1, is the obvious target in the spring. Charlie Appleby has an exciting second string to his bow for that Classic in the shape of Coroebus (116 from 108p), who was in action earlier on the card in the Autumn Stakes, a Group 3 he won in emphatic fashion to confirm the promise of his run in the Royal Lodge two weeks earlier.

Sent off the 5/4-on favourite, Coroebus was ridden much more conservatively this time and the way in which he settled matters after quickening to lead over a furlong out was most taking, ultimately beating Imperial Fighter (109 from 102) by two lengths with plenty in hand. Coroebus has raced exclusively at a mile as a two-year-old, but he is by no means short of speed and will be fully effective at the trip at three as well. He is potentially a top-class colt and surely a major contender for the Guineas.

Appleby also struck in the Zetland Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday with Goldspur (104p from 97p), who did well to come out on top in a tight finish given that he was the least experienced of the three who pulled clear of the rest, showing plenty of stamina over the longer trip to get a narrow verdict from Unconquerable (104 from 102) and Hafit (104p from 103p). Goldspur is now unbeaten in two starts having been withdrawn after getting upset in the stalls at Epsom in between. He will stay a mile and a half and looks destined for better things, with a Derby trial sure to be on the agenda in the spring.

Vibes are right about well-treated Henderson stayer The big betting heat on the card was the Cesarewitch in which Buzz (116 from 104) produced a really game display to make a successful return to the Flat, staying the trip thoroughly in a well-run race to beat Burning Victory (116 from 98) by a length and half. Buzz had joined Nicky Henderson and developed into a very smart hurdler for that yard since his last outing on the level when trained by Hughie Morrison in September 2019. On this showing he will merit plenty of respect if switching back to the Flat next year for some of the big staying races, with another productive campaign over hurdles likely to be on the cards before then.

Gosden gunning for title glory The finale at Newmarket on Saturday was the Darley Stakes, a Group 3 in which Mostahdaf (120 from 119) took the step up in grade in his stride to make it five wins from six starts since making his debut on the all-weather in March. He's had a fine first campaign for John and Thady Gosden and looks just the sort to take things to a higher level as a four-year-old. The Gosden yard - still very much in the hunt for the trainers' title - also struck in the feature race on Friday’s card at Newmarket as Inspiral (112p from 105P) ran out a dominant winner of the Fillies’ Mile, extending her winning sequence to four in the process. Inspiral was waited with in the early stages and there was a lot to like about the way she moved into contention entering the final two furlongs, just needing to be kept up to her work from there to win by two and a half lengths from Prosperous Voyage (104 from 95), who came out on top in a bunched finish for the placings.

The form doesn’t look quite so good as what Tenebrism achieved in winning the Cheveley Park, but both fillies are only just scratching the surface of what they can do. Insprial’s record identifies her as a strong contender for Classic honours in 2022 and she must be considered an exciting prospect. The other standout performances on Friday’s card both came from horses trained by Appleby, with Al Suhail (119 from 115) running out a comprehensive winner of the Challenge Stakes before Siskany (118p from 112+) did likewise in the Old Rowley Cup. Al Suhail was belatedly making the breakthrough in pattern company, producing a career best to make all by three and a half lengths. He was very much seen to maximum effect on the day, though, and his best chance of gaining top-level success is almost certainly going to come abroad, worth remembering he was beaten just over half a length when third in the Jebel Hatta earlier in the year.

