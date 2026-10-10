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Timeform TV Focus: Sunday selections

Sporting Life Plus
Sat October 24, 2026 · 44 min ago

The Timeform TV Focus team highlight their early-access selection for the ITV racing on Sunday.

The Timeform TV Focus team provide their best bets on all the ITV action!

The crack team of analysts, reporters, and handicappers behind their world-renowned data and ratings help you find more value every week with leading insight and winning picks.

You can now take advantage of their decades of racing knowledge for free with Sporting Life Plus, with one selection provided for our members at 5pm the night before all major ITV racedays.

Then, at 11am on the morning of racing, all remaining selections will be free to view on the same page.

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