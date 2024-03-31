Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips

The Timeform Jury team pick out the best bets in the ITV races at Plumpton, Kempton and Fairyhouse on Monday.

Plumpton 2.25 1 pt – 7 Walk In Clover 12/1

Beating only one home in mares company just eight days ago is hardly a ringing endorsement for Walk In Clover’s chances of ending a hitherto blank 2023/24 campaign but a little digging below the surface makes her position as rank outsider look possibly unfair now it seems she’s finally going to get the sort of strong pace that ought to give her more chance of settling for a change. I’d Like To Know is a progressive novice with his best days ahead, but he’s been able to do his own thing in front on both chase starts to date and the presence of the returning Bourbali – stablemate of the shorter-priced Scarface – could well result in something of a head-to-head for the lead, which will put pressure on the jumping of the Gary Moore-trained pair Black Gerry and Kotmask as well as giving Walk In Clover the sort of tactical setup that she hasn’t faced since powering through a Cheltenham handicap back in the autumn en route to finishing third behind Triple Trade and Calico, a start before she found that hill rather too much after failing to settling in a less well-run mares' race at the track. The possibility of a strong gallop around a sharper course, for the premier target trainer in the country on recent evidence, makes her worth chancing from a reduced mark. Kempton 2.55 1 pt – 1 Lion’s Pride 9/4

Strict weights and measures suggest Lion’s Pride has a bit to do conceding weight all around in this company, but it rarely pays to adhere to them rigidly, especially at this time of year, and the feeling is that both his potential – he’s only had five races – and suitability for this sort of test can outweigh any apparent disadvantage at the weights. Lion’s Pride has created a big impression when winning both his starts at this track, beating a couple of subsequent big handicap winners when off the mark back in July then readily accounting for subsequent Group 1 winner Measured Time in a listed race in November, both times showing the sort of turn of foot that is always a potent weapon in steadily-run races on the all-weather. That could give him the edge over Dubai Honour, who’ll likely be ridden more patiently and whose form in Europe in recent seasons doesn’t match up to what he appeared to achieve when winning twice in Australia around this time last year. 3.30 0.5 pt – 8 Fast Steps 17/2

This isn’t a handicap to set the pulse racing, and plenty more ran poorly than well last time out. With that in mind, it’s easy to see why Isle of Sark is short at the top of the betting, but he hasn’t won a race since his debut back in 2020 (allowing that he was disqualified from first at Southwell on his return) and clearly needs things to go his way. It’s tempting to side with Approachability, who is the one potentially a cut above this level if back on song, but there just wasn’t sufficient promise in his belated reappearance at Wolverhampton just 16 days ago to recommend him seriously here. Perhaps a more compelling alternative, therefore, is the reappearing Fast Steps for an in-form trainer in Rod Millman and an in-form rider in Jack Gilligan. He’s twice won first time back in his career, including from a higher mark last season, and races like a horse that should be well suited by all-weather, having had just two tries on artificial surfaces. 4.05 1 pt – 2 Al Barez 4/1

Al Barez is a sprinter with few miles on the clock and having shaped well on both outings this year, looks sure to go well back down in 0-85 company. Beaten just half a length on his reappearance over C&D, he shaped much better than the bare result when sixth behind Ferrous at Wolverhampton last time, the only one of those from off the pace to make any impression in a race dominated by those that raced close up. That race has already thrown up Knebworth and Bosh as next time out winners, and, with more luck, Al Barez would have been right on their heels. A high draw is a potential concern, but Al Barez is likely to be ridden patiently anyway and there looks to be enough pace in this to give him every chance. 4.40 1 pt – 9 Baltimore Boy 12/1

It’s no surprise to see plenty of money around for the unexposed Dragon Icon, who surely has a bigger effort in the locker and may well produce it with James Doyle taking over, while there’s nothing wrong with the form of the race Vultar and Farasi fought out over course and distance last time, but at bigger odds it’s worth chancing Baltimore Boy on his first outing for James Horton. Horton has sent out just two runners since restarting his training career in Newmarket recently, and the signs have been really encouraging, with Grandlad finishing a close second on his debut and Navagio finishing a fine third in the Lincoln having been picked up from Ireland. Baltimore Boy only cost 13,000 guineas out of Michael Bell’s yard, but he’s a useful performer on his day, and he seems particularly well suited by this course and distance, having made the first three on each of his four outings at Kempton. Those include a handicap win from a mark of 83 last August and a third in a better race than this one the following month off today’s mark of 85. A reproduction of either of those efforts would be enough to see him go close in this, and while he goes without the visor he wore for those runs, that’s not really a concern in light of the change of stable. Fairyhouse 5.00 1 pt – 6 Any Second Now 12/1

Any Second Now’s handicap mark was the subject of much discussion prior to the 2023 renewal of the Grand National at Aintree and it probably ought to be again for a much different reason ahead of this year’s Irish version. Back then it was deemed Any Second Now had been very harshly treated for Aintree, despite having finished placed in the previous two renewals, most notably when pushing thrown-in Noble Yeats closest in the 2022 version - with daylight back to the third – from a BHA mark of 159. But there can be no complaints about harsh handicapping now as the high-class veteran, not in at Aintree this year, bids for a potential career swansong in the premier handicap chase in the Irish calendar, for which he faces ‘only’ 20 rivals in a much smaller field than usual. It’s obviously possible that Any Second Now is a shadow of his former self, but it’s likely his season has been geared around a big spring prize and, no threat in three starts over fences to start his campaign, he was perhaps tellingly dropped right back in trip for a spin in a handicap hurdle last month, which should have served a purpose in tuning him up if nothing else. From an Irish mark that started the season at 150 and has since fallen to 140, the lowest he’s ever had over fences, Any Second Now is worth chancing at nearly three times the price of Willie Mullins’ unexposed novice Nick Rockett, who understandably heads the betting under the stable’s number one rider but does lack big-field experience.