Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips

The Timeform Jury provide their best bets on all the ITV action! The crack team of analysts, reporters, and handicappers behind their world-renowned data and ratings help you find more value every week with leading insight and winning picks. You can now take advantage of their decades of racing knowledge for free with Sporting Life Plus, available the evening before ITV racedays at 5pm.

Kempton 1.35 1 pt – 2 Soul Icon 5/1

There are concerns over Soul Icon’s jumping but, at the prices on Friday afternoon, he’s a straightforward one to side with. A most likeable and prolific handicap hurdler, Soul Icon would have made a winning start over fences at Wincanton in November but for unseating two out (reopposing Beau Balko held at the time). Since then, Soul Icon has contested a couple of graded races at this track, doing as well as could have been expected on the first occasion then given an easy time of things on the latest. He’s been held up so far over fences but used to forcefully ridden as a hurdler and, with this potentially being tactical, he’ll hopefully have more positive tactics readopted now he’s back in a more suitable grade. 2.10 1 pt – 9 Titan Discovery 9/2

Robbie Llewellyn has had a cracking season with his smallish team and his profile will rise still further if Titan Discovery can manage to get the job done here. For us, he’s got as good a chance as any, undone only by the thrown-in Jingko Blue in a strongly-contested at Sandown a couple of starts ago before landing the odds in a lesser affair at the same course less than a fortnight later. He’s up a further 5 lb here but has yet to show all he can and, whilst there are undoubtedly a few lurking on potentially attractive marks in this (primarily Irish Hill and Harbour Lake), Titan Discovery is the one up-and-comer in the field, safe to assume he’d be still shorter in the betting if he was in a higher-profile yard. 2.45 1 pt – 6 Outlaw Peter 7/2

Course-specialist Flegmatik seems sure to give another good account in this, equally effective around two and a half miles as he is at three, but his current BHA mark does leave him a bit vulnerable – as was proved here last time out – whereas Outlaw Peter probably still has a bit in hand from his. His last two placed efforts in similar handicaps both represent good pieces of form, edged out late over this C&D by the subsequent Pendil winner Blow Your Wad and, last time out, again travelling notably strongly for a long way when a close third behind Corrigeen Rock and Thunder Rock at Kelso, the latter having been successful since. Uttoxeter 1.50 0.5 pt – 2 Monviel 8/1 & 4 Castle Rushen 10/1

There’s some weakish form on offer in this handicap and it’s worth splitting stakes on a couple of bigger-priced runners. Monviel hasn’t really fired fully in three outings so far for Harry Derham, but two of them came over fences, and he may well have needed the run back from three months off in a much better race than this at Ascot last time, when a bad mistake three out ruined his chance anyway. This is easier and if first-time cheekpieces sharpen up at all then he could make his relative class tell, tackling a trip that he’s long since given the impression should suit. A combination of three miles, awful ground, and a 10-month absence did for Castle Rushen on his reappearance at Haydock last month, but he caught the eye travelling well for a long way and should be all the better for that run, with the drop back in trip and a career-low mark further positives. He may be a nine-year-old, but he hasn’t had actually had that much racing – this will be just his third handicap hurdle – and it was only a year and three runs ago that he finished runner-up from a 3 lb higher mark in similar company at Newcastle. 2.25 1 pt – 9 Lord Snootie 4/1

It was a big price that the week’s hottest handicap hurdle would take place at Uttoxeter on Saturday, and while that comment is made with tongue in cheek, this really is an absolute belter. No fewer than six of the 18 won last time out, and another half dozen made the first three, but even against that competitive backdrop Lord Snootie sticks out as the one to be on. He’s ideally suited by this sort of thorough test, having found only Trelawne too good in this corresponding race last year, and he looked better than ever than when second to the Pertemps third Cuthbert Dibble at Haydock last time. He was a bit unlucky that day at Haydock – he powered home having lost his place when hampered leaving the back straight – and a 3 lb rise looks more than fair, with a definite sense remaining that we’re yet to see the very best of him. 3.00 1 pt – 10 My Silver Lining 6/1

Mr Incredible has bundles of ability but plenty of temperament to go with it – he showed quirks even on his two good runs last season – and winning a race that tests stamina and resolution to the max on his first outing for 11 months is asking a lot, even for a horse trained by Willie Mullins. He’s surely a favourite to oppose, and while there are easy cases to make for several, the most straightforward one is that for the thoroughly likeable mare My Silver Lining. She’s already landed one big handicap this season, when taking the Classic Chase at Warwick, and it was only an Irish raider that prevented her following up in the Haydock Grand National Trial last month, when she finished six lengths ahead of the reopposing Iron Bridge. She’s up another 4 lb, but a bit more progress isn’t out of the question considering how her form has been going lately, with her forward-going, sound-jumping style set to be an asset up at a trip that she leaves the firm impression she’ll stay with little trouble. 3.35 1 pt – 2 The Changing Man 8/1

Typically, this handicap features plenty running off marks in the 130s or even higher, but top weight Marsh Wren is the only one in that bracket this year, and it’s an ordinary renewal even if several do line up in top form. There is, however, a blatantly overpriced one in the early markets, and that’s the Timeform top rated The Changing Man for Joe Tizzard. He hasn’t kicked on from his chasing debut at Exeter in November, when he was less than two lengths behind the winner Stay Away Fay and a length ahead of no less a rival that Grey Dawning, but even if he evidently so good as that bare form makes him look, there’s still a strong argument that he should be ahead of a mark in the mid-to-high 120s, including judged on hurdles form from last season. He failed to prove that point in a handicap chase back at Exeter last time, but a howler of a mistake 5 out goes a long way to explaining that, and he’s surely worth another chance from an even lower mark now, with a 45-day break since no bad thing and a handicap hurdle win to his name on his sole previous visit to Uttoxeter.