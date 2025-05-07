Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips on Wednesday

Chester

1.30 1 pt – 7 Ali Shuffle

The plum draw, a two from two record, and good early speed give Ali Shuffle the look of a really solid favourite for the Lily Agnes, all the more so in the absence of Viamarie, who looked the main danger. Ali Shuffle’s latest Beverley win is backed up by the clock, and what’s more it’s working out well, with the runner-up and sixth both improving when successful next time. It might take a bit more progress to win this, but probably not much looking at recent renewals, and she’s certainly got potential for better still, with the Karl Burke yard continuing to make hay with its juveniles.

2.05 1 pt – 8 Redorange

There’s a good argument that the Timeform top-rated Redorange should be out on his own as favourite for this handicap, as he’s got one of the best draws to go with his strong form claims. He progressed well as a 2-y-o, building on an excellent second in a well-contested novice at Salisbury on his third start when off the mark in a Yarmouth nursery on his fourth and final one, and there was nothing wrong with his reappearance third in a similar race to this at Sandown late last month, when he did best of the prominent racers. Similar tactics are likely to be an advantage in this, and Rossa Ryan – back on board having ridden him for that Yarmouth success – should be able to adopt a good position with the advantage of stall 2.

2.35 1 pt – 7 That’s Amore

Minnie Hauk is a promising filly from a fine family who’ll no doubt make at least a useful filly this year, but there’s a strong argument that That’s Amore has already achieved more courtesy of her effortless win – backed up by the timefigure - at Newbury on her only two-year-old outing, and is therefore the one to be on at the prices in the Cheshire Oaks. The way That’s Amore saw out a mile on testing ground that day suggests she’ll be well suited by this longer trip, and a repeat of the forward-going tactics employed that day may not be a bad thing either, especially from stall 2 in a smallish field around Chester.

3.05 1 pt – 6 Pinhole

It could also be worth siding with Beckett over O’Brien in the Chester Vase, with Pinhole’s potential favoured over the form claims of stable-companion Square d’Alboni and the Ballydoyle runner Lambourn. Pinhole was very green on his debut for Sir Michael Stoute last season, but he knew much more when making a winning start for Beckett at Southwell in December, in what was a pretty well contested race for the time of year. Pinhole is bred to do better still – he’s a brother to the Fillies’ Mile winner Quadrilateral – and he’s also got the looks of a smart performer who’ll really thrive as a 3-y-o.

3.40 No Bet Advised

Pick of the weights in this is undoubtedly the penalised Hammer The Hammer, who made all to win by a wide margin at Southwell on his handicap debut last time out and is due to be a full 7 lb higher in future handicaps. The draw has been far from kind to him in this, however, asked to come from stall 10 and also potentially hindered by other pace-forcers such as End of Story and Cabelleroso, the latter much better berthed in stall 3. As such, the eye is drawn to Bob Mali, who shaped well in a strongly-contested handicap at Newmarket on his debut for Charles Hills, is just 1 lb higher here, has a lovely low draw and already winning C&D form. The problem with him is his price, barely even 9/4 at the time of putting this preview together and hard to recommend at such short odds round Chester. The problem is finding one to take on the top two in the betting, reasons for not being especially positive about any of the opposition in truth. Hence it’s a race we’d rather sidestep from a betting aspect.

Newton Abbot

1.45 1 pt – 7 Bourbali

A high-quality handicap for the track and a race worthy of terrestrial coverage. Heltenham dominates the market after winning by a wide margin at Perth a fortnight ago, but he’s now back up to a career-high mark and it’s unlikely he’ll be able to dominate this field in the same manner. There are a few plausible alternatives, but at the prices it’s Bourbali that makes most appeal. On the face of it he hasn’t been in the same form so far this year as he was before Christmas, but he’s arguably had excuses on all his last 3 starts, making a bad mistake in the strongly-run race at Chepstow won by Saint Segal on the most recent one. His keen-going, prominent-racing style is ideally suited to this track when conditions aren’t testing and, whilst being 3 lb out of the weights isn’t ideal, for us his price doesn’t reflect his chance, the Tizzard stable having been very much amongst the winners with their most recent runners.