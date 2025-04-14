Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips on Tuesday

Newmarket

1.50 1 pt – 10 More Thunder

This is wide open and making strong cases for plenty of those towards the head of the betting is straightforward, Physique in particular having caught the eye on his debut for Pam Sly at the Lincoln meeting a few weeks ago. It’s another stable-switcher that’s worth chancing at double-figure odds, however, More Thunder having left Sir Michael Stoute and joined William Haggas over the winter. Interestingly, More Thunder raced solely over 9f/10f for his previous yard, but he didn’t shape like a stayer on a few occasions and his pedigree is more about speed than stamina, too. It could be that he’ll find it a shock to the system, but at the same time he’s evidently been showing plenty of speed at home for his new yard and the only other entry he has is also over 6f, worth taking a chance at long odds that he’ll prove a different proposition for the new trip.

2.25 1 pt – 8 Sallaal

The disappointing performances of Al Qudra, Mountain Breeze and Ancient Wisdom at Newbury at the weekend mean it’s not too hard to overlook the Charlie Appleby-trained Masai Moon at the head of the market and, whilst Green Storm sets the standard on juvenile form, whether he’ll possess the speed to show his best under these conditions as a 3-y-o is open to doubt. Several of the others possess considerable potential, arguably none more so than Sallaal. He’s bred in the purple – Frankel half-brother to the high-class Benbatl as well as the 1000 Guineas winner Elmalka – and looked a colt of great promise when making a successful debut in a 7f maiden at Yarmouth last back-end, overcoming a slow start to edge ahead close home. A few winners have already emerged from the race, Sallaal is entered in all the top races and, bred as he is, this 2f longer trip will be right up his street.

3.00 No Bet Advised

James Owen has made such a stellar start to his training career that it’ll almost be surprising if he can’t take Ambiente Friendly up another level this season. Ambiente Friendly was placed in both the Epsom Derby and the Irish version last year before his campaign petered out somewhat, looking headstrong on the final two starts, and it’s a really interesting starting point for him kicking off his 4-y-o career over 9f, especially in a race that could well develop into a tactical affair. In fact, it’s that uncertainty over where the early pace could come from home that makes us reluctant to take a firm view on the race, Buick likely to be aware of this on Ottoman Fleet but his price on Monday afternoon fully reflective of that.

3.35 0.5 pt – 5 Celestial Orbit

There are unknowns aplenty in the Nell Gwyn and it’s hard to be confident as a result, 18/1 and 16/1 winners of the last two renewals indicative of a race that’s generally best viewed as a guide rather than a betting option. With Verse of Love as short as she is there’s arguably just enough in the price of Celestial Orbit to risk her to small stakes, however. She improved with each of her 3 starts as a juvenile, showing useful form when winning a listed race at Sandown on the final one in July. That form was subsequently franked by most of the field and, with the Ollie Sangster yard amongst the winners in recent weeks, it’s reasonable to assume she’ll be sufficiently forward to do herself full justice in this, a strong pace likely and Spencer quite likely to sit off it as usual.