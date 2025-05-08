Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips on Thursday

Chester

1.30 1 pt – 7 Angel Shared

Races over the shorter distances here last year suggested that a low draw is perhaps not the paramount importance it has been, but it’s still hard not to think a prominent racer that goes the shortest way round won’t have some sort of edge so Angel Shared ticks a few boxes. She’s unlikely to lead Fair Taxes, and Rosenpur and Copper Knight also look likely to press on from stalls 2 and 3, but if Angel Shared tucks in just behind them, she could find herself perfectly positioned. She improved last year and looks to have come back as good as ever judged on her reappearance at Beverley, where she typically showed good speed before succumbing to more patiently ridden rivals late on. David Egan replacing usual rider Dougie Costello looks a positive and while the stable doesn’t have many runners, those that have been in action have been running pretty well.

2.05 No bet advised

With the form pick Frio having a poor draw that’ll require much more early sharpness than he showed on his debut at Musselburgh last month, this looks ripe to go to a newcomer. The well-related Luminare might be the pick of them on paper with Ryan Moore booked for Ollie Sangster, but she’s got an even worse draw that she’ll need to be well above-average to defy. Hugo Palmer’s pair Tricky Tel and Dubai Time have fared much better draw-wise with stalls 2 and 3 and could be the ones to focus on, but there’s too much educated guesswork required to make this a betting race.

2.35 1 pt 7 – Mount Kilimanjaro

It’s hard to imagine this Derby trial having too much of an impact on Epsom and this is perhaps just an ordinary Dee Stakes, emphasised by the fact that a once-raced winner of a newcomers event is second favourite. Whether he should be such a short price up against a horse with placed form at Group 1 level is debatable and given Aidan O’Brien’s record in this race, there is sufficient juice in Mount Kilimanjaro’s odds to make him a bet. His second to his stablemate Twain in the Criterium International at Saint-Cloud last autumn is comfortably the best piece of form on offer and he’d probably be a fair bit shorter if not beaten at 4/1-on at Dundalk on his reappearance. That was back in March when he was the stable’s first domestic runner of the season, though, and he should be far more cherry-ripe now. He tends to race prominently and led last time, tactics that could give him an edge if repeated given the lack of other confirmed front runners.

3.05 1 pt 5 – Mount Atlas

A dual Group 2 winner last year that was edged out in the St Leger, there’s no denying that Illinois is the class act in the Ormonde but he’s a big colt that rather struggled with the track in the Lingfield Derby trial last year (swerved Epsom after), so there’s a concern about him here, especially with bigger targets ahead. Absurde is a perfectly viable alternative, and arguably should be favourite, but he’s already been backed and it would be no surprise to see find his way to the head of the market. It’s all about price though and Mount Atlas is a fascinating runner at this level for Andrew Balding. He’s shaped very well in valuable handicaps on his last two starts, when asked to do a bit too much too soon, and it looks significant that his trainer is prepared to risk what remains a lenient mark to have a stab at a race like this. A test of speed at this trip ought to play to his strengths and he’ll presumably be ridden close to the pace with Al Qareem most likely to go on. On Timeform ratings, he has nothing like so much to find as he does on BHA figures and as an unexposed 4-y-o, he’s got a better chance of bridging the gap than his dismissive initial odds suggest.

3.40 1 pt – 4 Sex On Fire

The Timeform top rated Sex On Fire is overpriced in this, as the timefigure for his Haydock win suggests that effort warranted more than a 7-lb rise. There’s a niggle that headgear may not work so well again, and there are certainly others in the field with more potential such as El Burhan and God of War, but if Sex On Fire does reproduce that Haydock form then it’ll take something pretty well treated to beat him.

Huntingdon

1.45 1 pt – 1 Ile de Jersey

Ile de Jersey fared best of the four of these that met in a well-contested handicap at Cheltenham three weeks ago and looks the one to beat from a 2 lb lower mark in a weaker race. She had a pretty average trip around the inside that day at Cheltenham, which explains why she never got truly competitive, but there was certainly enough in the run to show she retains the ability that has seen her go close from higher marks in the past, and James Bowen – on board for just the second time here – will probably be a bit more positive in this smaller field.