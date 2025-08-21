Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips on Thursday 21 August

York

1.50 0.5 pt – 6 Pearl Fortune

Even with most open to improvement, this doesn’t look a vintage Lowther. Royal Fixation is a form standout bidding to give Ed Walker a second straight winner of the race following her excellent second in the Duchess of Cambridge last time. That form has been working out and she’s open to further improvement, so there aren’t many real negatives around her, though it’s difficult to argue that the betting doesn’t accurately sum up her chance. That comment arguably applies to plenty in the field, though at really big odds there’s a case to make for Pearl Fortune. A wide-margin winner at Beverley on her debut in July, she’s got ground to make up on Dandana having finished second to that one at Ripon last time, though there was only half a length in it at the line and Dandana had pole position on the rail, which is often a difference-maker at Ripon. Pearl Fortune is certainly open to further improvement, and it’s interesting that Karl Burke – who’s twice won the Lowther with big-priced runners in the last decade – relies on her here considering his strength in depth in the two-year-old division.

2.25 1 pt – 16 Song of The Clyde

Clive Cox has trained the last two winners of this valuable sales races and also had placed runners in 2021 and 2019, meaning the eye is immediately drawn to his representatives this time. Wojtek has as much to find on form as almost any, but Song of The Clyde isn’t at all far behind the market leaders on the book and is an appealing option at the prices. He was a good winner second time out at Chester in June, in a race supported by the timefigure, and gave a good account when second to Egoli – better than the result in a Group 2 since – at Newbury last month. That race likewise produced a fast time, so there’s good substance to his form, and as a lengthy colt who looks the part, it’s easy to think he might’ve improved again in the month since.

3.00 1 pt – 10 Sisyphean (NON-RUNNER)

This is a strong handicap, and it wasn’t easy reducing the shortlist. A low draw usually offers something of an advantage and given his course record, Sisyphean looks the one to side with. His record reads 122 over C&D, with those two seconds coming in strong handicap company this season, only Old Cock edging past him in the Hambleton in May while he couldn’t hold off the reopposing, but less well drawn Remmooz at the John Smith’s meeting here last month. Sisyphean was giving away 4 lb to his younger rival that day but is in receipt of weight now, so has solid prospects of reversing that neck deficit. A slightly below par effort at Ascot since that run is best excused given he’d been below par at that track in the Hunt Cup too, and provided Shane Gray doesn’t make too much use of him with other front runners (like favourite Bullet Point) in opposition, he should give a good account.

3.35 No bet advised

There’s no urge to oppose Minnie Hauk in the Yorkshire Oaks. Her verdict over Whirl in the Oaks at Epsom in June is definitely the best form on offer, and if her success in the Irish equivalent last time wasn’t quite so good on the book, she ultimately landed the odds there with a fair bit up her sleeve. She’s equipped to cope with a tactical race and the long straight at York will play to her strengths anyway, so a Group 1 hat-trick surely beckons.

4.10 1 pt – 5 Aeolin

A trappy Galtres as in truth, it’s easier to find negatives than positives for most of these. Rainbows Edge and Charlotte’s Web have clearly the best form, but they failed to run up to it at this track when filling the places behind Sand Gazelle last time and as daughters of Night of Thunder, it remains to be seen if either will prove fully effective at this longer trip. Lightly-raced 3-y-os once dominated this race and while the older fillies have held there own in recent times, you don’t have to go back far to see what unexposed 3-y-os can do in this, Haskoy won it in 2022 on only her second career start and Sea Theme was successful twelve months later on just her third for William Haggas and he saddles a very interesting contender in Aeolin. There’s no form case for her, but she looked promising when winning a novice at Newmarket last time where she looked a much more imposing individual than the second and she’s a half-sister to Desert Hero for the same connections who developed really well as a 3-y-o, improving out of handicap company to win the Gordon before finishing third in a St Leger. Interestingly Aeolin is only one of two in here entered in the Fillies’ And Mares’ on Champions Day (Butterfly Wings for Aidan O’Brien the other) which seems a nod to the regard in which she’s held, and she is fancied to take a big step forward now up in trip.