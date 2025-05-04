Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips on Sunday

Newmarket

1.45 1 pt – 5 Likealot (NON-RUNNER)

A field with no shortage of potential, 6 of the 8 entered in the Oaks and any of the octet very plausible winners, making coming up with a selection not particularly easy. Falakeyah created a very positive impression when cruising clear at Wolverhampton but she’s contracting in price all the time and it’s hard to enthuse about 11/8 or thereabouts in this field, particularly as Likealot created a similar impression when winning a slowly-run all-weather novice on debut and arguably has at least as much potential. That was a weak race and this will be a different kettle of fish admittedly, but her ability to quicken could well prove beneficial with the emphasis likely to be on speed at the trip, and her pedigree offers lots of hope that the switch to turf won’t just be unproblematic but will be a positive.

2.20 1 pt – 2 Cinderella’s Dream

Not the easiest of 5-runner races to get a handle on with neither of the Charlie Appleby pair that head the adjusted Timeform ratings having run in Britain for some time – Cinderella’s Dream since finishing seventh in the 1000 Guineas on this day last year and Beautiful Love since her 2-y-o days. The first named of that pair likely has big international targets on her agenda again, but that doesn’t mean that she can’t win this en route and, given that she has the best form in our book, 11/4 or 5/2 looks a big enough price to entice a bet, even with a slight concern that Running Lion will be able to dominate this. Cinderella’s Dream developed into a bona fide Group-1 filly last year, winning the Belmont Oaks and finishing a close second in the Breeders’ Cup Filly And Mare Turf, and although she was turned over at very short odds in the Balanchine at Meydan in February, she pulled clear with another smart filly and was only a shade below her best on ratings there, and is probably more likely than the rest to run up to her best here.

2.55 2 pts – 7 Liam Swagger

Liam Swagger may be stepping up appreciably in grade, but it was a valuable 0-85 in which he finished third at Chelmsford on Good Friday and form that had a strong look to it at the time is already starting to work out, sixth placed Cock And Bull winning at Nottingham on Tuesday and Sixpack, a new stablemate of Liam Swagger’s who trailed home last at Chelmsford, going down only in a photo finish at Goodwood on Friday. What’s more, Liam Swagger is unexposed faced with a truly-run 1¾m and there’s every reason to think he can up his game still further in this. He does face several rated much higher but a few of them have something to prove, and he has the makings of a good bet in our book.

3.35 2 pts – 7 Lake Victoria

With plenty of big-priced ones in the field, there may not be much depth to the 1000 Guineas and it could well pay to focus on the two unbeaten fillies that dominate the betting. Desert Flower’s wide-margin win in the Fillies’ Mile is probably the best form on offer, but it’s certainly not far ahead of Lake Victoria’s no-less-impressive success in the Cheveley Park, and the discrepancy in price between the pair makes the latter an easy selection. That Cheveley Park win formed the middle leg of a Group 1 hat-trick for Lake Victoria, also comprising the Moyglare and the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf, and there’s no reason from either her physique (she’s a strong, attractive filly) or superb pedigree (she’s by Frankel out of Commonwealth Cup winner Quiet Reflection) to say that she won’t make an even better three-year-old.

Salisbury

2.00 No bet advised

The only one with experience, Anthelia, created a positive impression when winning a weakish race at Bath, but she faces three rivals all of whom are plausible winners for stables that have already struck with juveniles this season. On the whole, though, a four-runner two-year-old race featuring three unraced ones is a curious choice for free-to-air TV coverage and, unsurprisingly, it’s not a race that appeals as a punting medium.

Hamilton

2.35 1 pt – 5 Knockbrex

This is a somewhat disappointing turnout for what is a fairly valuable event. One of the pair of 4-y-os Kitteridge does admittedly have more scope for improvement than most, but having been highly tried on a regular basis last year she doesn’t strike as being well enough treated to make odds of 3/1 at best appeal. Knockbrex is hardly a frequent winner himself, but he’s only 2 lb higher than when a ready winner at Lingfield early in January, and he’s shown similar form a couple of times since which ought to give him a reasonable chance having edged back down the weights. He was down the field in that warm race at Chelmsford on Good Friday last time but this isn’t as strong, and having run on all-weather for his last 10 runs perhaps he’ll enjoy the return to fast ground on turf – he’s had very few opportunities on this sort of surface but was a good fourth in a hot 3-y-o handicap at the Dante meeting on firm ground a couple of years ago.