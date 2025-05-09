Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips on Saturday

Lingfield

1.15 No Bet Advised

A disturbing turnout for a race with such a long history and, unsurprisingly, it doesn’t take long to decide that it’s not one for betting in. Giselle is understandably at very short odds and really shouldn’t be too hard pressed to give Aidan O’Brien a first winner of the race since Seventh Heaven in 2016, but he has had plenty of short ones turned over in the intervening period and Giselle is not only fitted with a first-time hood but she’ll also be tackling firmer conditions than previously, too. All in all, it wasn’t a tough decision to opt for a watching brief.

1.50 2 pts – 6 Fox Avatar

It’s still early days for Gincident with James Owen, and he’s an intriguing runner stepped up in trip, but Fox Avatar is even more interesting and looks a really solid bet, even as favourite. A very unexposed 4-y-o, he was a big eye-catcher on his handicap debut back from 6 months off at Chelmsford recently, finishing with a flourish from a poor position in a race that hadn’t been strongly run. With that under his belt – and with a fair chance that this will be run at a stronger tempo – he can progress again, no issues on the ground front having won a race that’s worked out pretty well on good to firm at Beverley last year. Although he faces some in-form rivals, most of them are about right in the handicap, something that doesn’t look to apply to Fox Avatar after that Chelmsford promise, with the hood worn then being left off looking a good move.

2.25 1 pt – 2 Power of Destiny

It’s easy to see why Candyman Stan has been put in short for this as he’s unexposed and won comfortably on his reappearance at a track in Brighton which has its similarities with Lingfield. That said, he’s taking on some much better horses here, while firmer ground than he’s encountered previously is a slight niggle too, and at the prices we prefer Power of Destiny. She’s got deeper form than Candyman Stan, placed at Glorious Goodwood last year when trained by Sir Michael Stoute, and although her 4 runs for Ralph Beckett fall into 2 very different buckets, it’s worth focusing on the positives. The turn of foot she showed when winning at Kempton in November is likely to be an asset here, and she went on to shape best in a hot fillies’ handicap at Lingfield in January, form that gives her a big chance here if back in the same sort of nick (and admittedly she wasn’t seen to best effect on AW Finals’ Day on her latest outing).

3.00 1 pt – 7 Stay True

Aidan O’Brien won both of the Derby trials at Chester this week, both horses having taken a big step forward from their reappearance, and if Puppet Master does the same in this then he’ll take plenty of beating, worth remembering he started half the price of Wednesday’s Chester Vase winner Lambourn in the Ballysax. That said, he faces a very promising rival from within his own yard in the form of Stay True, and that one could well have a big say. From the very small final crop of Galileo, he didn’t make his debut until a month ago, and he was very green, but overcame that to run out quite an impressive winner, the form bordering on useful even before considering a much quicker final 1f than anything else in the race that can be used to upgrade his performance. Of course, this will represent a much sterner test of both ability and sharpness, but if he follows the same trend of major improvement from his first run of the year as plenty from his stable this spring, he could be a danger to all.

3.35 1 pt – 4 Spiritual

Cathedral probably does have the most potential in this field, but 7f on quick ground first time out could get her out of her comfort zone sooner than ideal while she faces no easy task against more battle-hardened older horses anyway. The field looks closely matched on form and tactics/the run of the race are likely to impact the outcome. Robert Havlin will need to be as pro-active as Kieran Shoemark has been on Spiritual but she looks a better and more straightforward filly when ridden from the front as she has been on all recent starts. A repeat of such tactics here could see her get first run on her rivals and she might just be difficult to pass, especially if Havlin can bring the field across to the stand rail (stalls positioned in centre).

Ascot

2.05 1 pt – 2 Arisaig

Arisaig was a progressive 3-y-o who shaped well in the Sandringham over this C&D at Royal Ascot last summer and looks potentially better than ever judged on her recent fifth in listed company at Goodwood. She was beaten only 1¾ lengths and that was despite having no room at all on the inner through the last couple of furlongs. Arisaig holds a class edge over most of these and her race sharpness could be crucial against the reappearing Rainbows Edge who may also ideally prefer a stiffer test of stamina than this is likely to provide.

2.40 1 pt – 4 Ten Pounds

High draws are favoured more often than not on Ascot’s straight course, as evidenced in this race down the years, and it looks even more likely in this year’s contest as, though guaranteed front runners are thin on the ground, the chances are that the early pace is mostly berthed among the double-figure draws. Metal Merchant ticks a lot of boxes given a plethora of good runs in races like this last year, but his disappointing reappearance isn’t easy to forgive so it’s Ten Pounds that gets the nod. He’s a progressive 4-y-o who has already come a long way in little time and he improved again to make a winning reappearance at Newmarket’s Craven meeting. One of the horses he beat there was successful next time out at the Guineas meeting, while the two that were beaten from the race there both had excuses, and a 3 lb higher mark doesn’t look harsh for a horse that should still have his best days ahead of him. A strong traveller who’s unlikely to be too far off the pace in a race that might not be that well run, Ten Pounds looks likely to be ridden to have every chance.

3.15 1 pt – 9 My Dream World

It’s very hard to ignore the claims of the unbeaten Turquino in this, to the extent that we wouldn’t put anyone off backing him to ensure they don’t lose on the race if he wins. He looked a really good prospect when justifying short odds at Southwell and Newcastle in March and the form of the latter race has been boosted since, every chance he’ll develop into something a fair bit better than this opening mark in time. But there’s just a niggle that he’s a short price for a horse tackling a competitive handicap for the first time, as well as turf, and as such we’d rather side with the reappearing My Dream World at much longer odds. He was slightly disappointing when only third on his handicap debut at Sandown last July, still not the finished article on only his fourth outing. But he’s been gelded since and the fact connections have given him extra time to mature is encouraging, the way he shaped on his first 2 starts as a 3-y-o giving plenty of hope that a mark in the low 80s really shouldn't be insurmountable this season.

Haydock

1.35 1 pt ew – 9 Dr T J Eckleburg

It is sometimes the case that the leaders don’t come back in the Swinton when conditions are on the fast side, though the official going description of ‘good’ on Friday suggests Haydock have maybe been as liberal with their watering policy as Chester have this week. What’s not up for debate is that the early pace will surely be hectic and, in the absence of any stand-out candidates at the weights, Dr T J Eckleburg is suggested as one who surely shouldn’t regarded as a no-hoper given his recent chasing form, better than ever this season and still in good heart judged on his latest effort in the Red Rum at Aintree, where he was asked to come from too far back in a race dominated by prominently-ridden ones. It’s a possibility that a similar scenario could unfold here, but Dr T J Eckleburg’s price more than makes up for that and, whilst it’s a few years since the stable played a part in this race, it shouldn’t be forgotten that they sent out the winner of the Swinton 4 times in 7 years between 2013 and 2019, also responsible for 3 others making the frame during that period.