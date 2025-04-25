Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips on Saturday

Sandown

1.50 1 pt – 4 Riskintheground

It’s not surprising that Classic Anthem is as prominent in the betting as he is on Friday afternoon, having a cracking Sandown record as he does and probably targeted at this race since winning a 0-130 here early last month. The concern is whether he’ll actually be good enough from a higher mark in a better-quality affair and that’s why we’d rather side with the thriving Riskintheground. He’s responded really well to a very busy campaign, 5 lb out of the weights and better than ever when notching his sixth success of the season at Cheltenham last week. In all probability he’ll need to improve a bit more to defy a further rise in the weights, but the way in which he tanked through the race at Cheltenham suggests that’s by no means out of the question, especially as he goes so well under the prevailing conditions.

2.25 No bet advised

The Oaksey isn’t a difficult race to price up, with Gaelic Warrior the form pick following his recent win in the Bowl and Pic d’Orhy looking the main danger. Perhaps there’s a shade of value in the price of the latter, who unlike his main rival has seemingly been targeted at this race, but if there is it’s only marginal, and with most of the others justifiably double-figure odds, this isn’t a hard race to give the swerve.

3.00 0.5 pt – 5 Salver

Kitzbuhel is the one in this field with the potential, and he’ll find this trip more suitable than the extended three miles of the Liverpool Hurdle, but it’s difficult to argue that he’s especially overpriced. One for whom that description is more apt is Salver, who’s only 1 lb behind Kitzbhuel on Timeform ratings and is a significantly bigger price. It’s true that he was disappointing in the National Spirit at Fontwell when last seen, but he’s had two months off since, and his earlier form, including a second in a valuable minor event at Windsor and a final-flight fall when close up in the Relkeel won by Lucky Place at Cheltenham, gives him sound claims on terms that see him receive weight from all the other geldings in the line-up.

3.35 No bet advised

Jonbon has produced some of the best performances of his exceptional career over this course and distance and Grade 1 win number 11 is surely on the cards as he bids to win a third successive Celebration Chase. He’s a straightforward ride for substitute jockey Mark Walsh and opposing him here looks set to prove as fruitless an option as it has for most of his career.

4.10 2 pts – 5 High Class Hero

Just the 10 Willie Mullins-trained runners in the bet365 Gold Cup as he bids to pip Dan Skelton to the British trainers’ championship, the presence of Grand National third Grangeclare West at the top of the weights meaning only 9 of the 20-strong field is able to race from their correct mark. It also means that the unexposed novice High Class Hero gets to race from 10-8 on his handicap debut and, the choice of Paul Townend over a whole host of other potentially good mounts, he really does have a lot going for him. In fact, the only possible question mark is over High Class Hero’s jumping given he’s yet to encounter a field anything resembling this size over fences but, after being outspeeded late on back at 2½m on his previous start, he really does look the type to relish this first attempt at a marathon trip, especially on ground that isn’t testing. His novice form reads well with this opening mark in mind and he's very much the type to improve again faced with this different scenario.

4.45 1 pt – 9 Mostly Sunny

It seems likely that the trainers’ championship will have already been settled by the time this final race of the British Jumps season takes place, but Willie Mullins has entered 4 just in case he needs a bit more cash adding to the total. It’s one of the Dan Skelton-trained pair at the foot of the weights that makes most appeal, however, Mostly Sunny looking well treated under a 6-lb penalty for his win at Plumpton on Tuesday. That success came rather out of the blue in fairness, the reapplication of cheekpieces perhaps the catalyst, but there was no hint of a fluke about the performance given that he travelled comfortably under a patient ride before settling it in the straight. Enough of these like to get on with things to believe that similar tactics won’t be an inconvenience, and if he’s in the same sort of form the chances are something will have to improve to get the better of him.

Leicester

2.05 1 pt – 3 Sergeant Wilko

This is a good-quality sprint and it features plenty of hold-up horses, which could make life easier for the likely front runner Sergeant Wilko. He managed four wins wins in a profitable three-year-old season, one of them on his reappearance and another over this course and distance, and he’s got the profile of one that could develop into a high-end sprint handicapper. His later wins in good-quality three-year-old events at Newmarket and Goodwood read well and both came under Oisin Murphy, whose booking here is an obvious plus. What’s more, Sergeant Wilko is reappearing at a time when the Kevin Ryan stable is in excellent form, so there are any number of positives to his chance, with the possibility that softer ground suits him best the only real entry in the ‘con’ column.

Haydock

2.40 1 pt – 12 Myal

Plenty in this field are reappearing and several will surely need the run. The most interesting one in that bracket is Skukuza, whose three-year-old form, including a fine second in the Britannia, reads extremely well. It’s tempting to side with him, especially with Ed Dunlop’s horses running well on the whole the minute, but a 10-month absence is off-putting and the fit and in-form Myal is a compelling alternative. He was most progressive last season, when the first and third of his four wins came over course and distance, and he did really well when third in the Lincoln consolation on his reappearance, when he looked by some way the best at the weights but paid late for making his effort earlier than ideal into the headwind. The upshot is that he’s only gone up 1 lb for a performance that needs upgrading significantly and, having had nearly a month off to get over those exertions, everything is in place for Myal to resume winning ways.