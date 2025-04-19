Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips on Saturday

Musselburgh

1.50 1 pt – 6 We Dare To Dream

A race with one of the most surprising opening shows we’ve seen in a long while has been knocked more into a shape that we’d have expected. Initial odds would have interested us about Wiltshire Lad, but 11/4 on Friday afternoon is no more than fair as though his claims are obvious with his yard flying and other horses already hitting the ground running for the Balding team that they’ve inherited from Sir Michael Stoute, the outside stall will provide Oisin Murphy with a conundrum, especially as his mount has sometimes missed the break. There’s a chance We Dare To Dream might not be sharp enough to make a winning reappearance, but he ran well on his debut and has been thereabout on each start since and his best effort was his last, when finishing second in a nursery at Doncaster last autumn. The third and fifth have finished second since and the winner Pellitory gave it a big boost when winning a conditions race at the Craven meeting earlier in the week. We Dare To Dream looks open to improvement, will stay 1m granted this sort of test and has a handy low draw, so looks more interesting than what his relatively dismissive odds suggest.

2.25 1 pt – 3 Gweedore

Not quite so good a betting race as it was when Waleefy was in as favourite as his form is nothing special and he was drawn in the car park but Gweedore still looks to have enough in his favour to make him a bet. These are close to his ideal conditions, no surprise there given he’s twice a winner of this race, and it was over this C&D last time that he sprung back to form as he found just the thrown-in Our Havana too strong. He races from the same mark again, should get an ideal tow from stall 3 and given what he was capable of a couple of seasons ago, could have a bit too much class for the thriving Alzahir.

3.00 1 pt – 6 Jer Batt

Like the preceding contest, the worst drawn horse has opted to stay at home and American Affair is sure to have his supporters from the highest stall given how progressive he was last year and that included a win over C&D on his reappearance. There’s nothing wrong with his claims, but he might need a bit of luck given how he’s likely to be ridden and under the circumstances, we’d rather side with Jer Batt at slightly bigger odds. Jer Batt is best at 5f and remains well treated from only 1 lb higher than when touched off by Cover Up at Doncaster on his final start last year. He too is a previous C&D winner who has gone well fresh and though this isn’t so valuable a pot as it used to be, there’s a good chance this is his main early-season target.

3.35 1 pt – 3 Kihavah

Backing an 8-y-o from a career-high mark wouldn’t often be an advisable tactic on the Flat, particularly up against horses half his age with the potential to be better than their mark, but Kihavah is no ordinary 8-y-o, better than ever last year at 7, his fine second in the Ebor built on with a ready success at Ayr 4 weeks later. He translated that sort of form back to hurdling in the autumn, including when finishing a good third in the Fighting Fifth, and his return to action after 4 months in last weekend’s Scottish Champion Hurdle can be excused given he made a bad mistake before halfway. It’s likely that this pretty valuable race would have been on his agenda in any case, this C&D ought to suit well, he’s handily drawn to boot, and there’s every reason to expect him to run his race.

Haydock

2.05 1 pt – 4 Oslo

Firmish ground has clearly impacted the field sizes for this year’s Challenger Series Final card and the open ‘two-mile’ handicap, run almost as close to fifteen furlongs as sixteen, is set to be a severe test of speed. Givemefive deserves to be favourite, as he showed plenty of dash winning a small-field affair at Newcastle and has had relatively little racing over hurdles, especially under speed-testing conditions, but that recent winning form is nothing flash and Oslo looks the most overpriced against him. Oslo’s hurdling technique has long since been flawed, but he’s at his very best when the emphasis is firmly on pace and, in addition to his mark having fallen 2 lb below that from which he was third in a sprint finish at Perth last summer, he’s also advertised his well-being on the Flat more recently, beaten under four lengths in a couple of all-weather handicaps from marks in the mid-70s, latterly over as short as an extended nine-furlongs. That sort of pace can prove crucial the way this is likely to unfold, while encouragement can also be taken from the stable having sent out five winners from its last fifteen runners over the course of the last ten days.

2.40 2 pts – 1 Thank You Ma’Am

A race run over a trip more than a mile longer than the preceding handicap hurdle but relative speed still looks set to prove the decisive factor with an official going description featuring the words ‘good to firm’ on one of the sharpest hurdles courses in the game since the track had its position moved to the innermost course. Thank You Ma’am is no speedball, admittedly, but he’s got a forward-going style likely to see him able to control things and there’s little doubt he’s better than his odds-on scramble in a Doncaster novice at the start of March might make it appear, given he’d got racing much further out than necessary with a rival who ended up tailed-off last of the three runners. Prior to that, Thank You Ma’am had made them all go under a forceful ride in a competitive Ascot handicap that was a cut above this one, with the form franked since as well thanks to the subsequent wins of runner-up Blue Hop, fifth-home Greyval (twice) and seventh-placed Molto Bene, plus one in Bective Abbey who’d pulled up that day. Freshened up since that unnecessarily hard race at Doncaster, he looks a strong bet at current odds considering, in our view, he should be clear favourite.

3.15 No bet advised

It’s rare that a ten-runner handicap – full of known quantities to boot given it’s confined to veterans – would need filing in the ‘no bet advised’ tray but this really is an extremely hard race to solve, primarily as there isn’t a single runner who could be confidently dismissed. For veterans, they’re a mostly reliable lot and the fact it’s over a shorter distance than most races of this ilk adds a different layer of difficulty, with the added complication of drier conditions than most of these old faces will have encountered in recent times. Even compiling a shortlist wasn’t easy, but there are cases of varying strength to be made for the likes of Dubai Days (good record here and speed test at this trip no problem), Glynn (freshened up and weighted to reverse old form with Numitor) and other old rivals from a Warwick 1-2 in similar company Le Milos and Whistleinthedark.