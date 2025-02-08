Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips on Saturday

Newbury

1.50 1 pt – 12 Shutupshirley

No stand-out contender equals an open-looking race and, in truth, it’s not easy finding one that looks to have a much better chance than the prices suggest. In-form types such as Up For Parol and Magical King are respected, as is the lightly-raced Kruger Park, but it’s the bottom-weight Shutupshirley that arguably makes more appeal. He’s won his last three races, overcoming a 25-month absence when completing the hat-trick at Fontwell on Boxing Day. That was a 0-120 and he’s now up a further 8 lb in a better class handicap, but he’s still relatively unexposed as a stayer and has wisely been given plenty of time to get over his Fontwell exertions.

2.25 0.5 pt – 3 GA Law

It’s been evident for a while now that Bravemansgame isn’t the force of old, without a win since the 2022 King George and now fitted with a tongue strap for the first time after having assorted headgear on for three of his last four starts. Even on recent form this looks an obvious chance for him to resume winning ways, but he’s been turned over several times at even shorter odds in the last few seasons and just doesn’t have the finishing punch that he once had. There isn’t an obvious one to take him on with in truth, but GA Law is a bigger price than he should be on the form of his first two handicap efforts this season, Admittedly, he turned in a rare below-par display in the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham last time out, but he’s a likeable type who tends to bounce back more often than not and his runner-up effort at Sandown last back-end shows he is capable of mixing it in these ordinary all-British graded events when he’s on his game.

3.00 1 pt – 2 JPR One

The defection of Sir Gino on Friday on account of a sore hind leg has robbed the Game Spirit of its star attraction, but it is at least a more attractive betting race now. The likeable front runner Matata heads the Timeform ratings but he isn’t certain to be as effective here as he was around the turning Windsor track last time out. The improving Libberty Hunter is hard to rule out, whilst the veteran Edwardstone should benefit from not having Jonbon to chase for a change, but the one that looks overpriced is JPR One. He's not a top-notcher but has taken his chasing form up a bit more this season, game when winning the Haldon Gold Cup first time back then showing form at least as good when third behind Jonbon in the Tingle Creek. He’s got a cracking record fresh, so the fact he’s not been out for a couple months since that run is actually a positive.

3.35 1 pt ew – 11 Josh The Boss

Josh The Boss has already won one valuable handicap this season, making pretty much all in the Tote Silver Trophy at Chepstow in mid-October. The form of that race proved so strong that, even from 7 lb higher, he was then sent off a well-backed favourite at Haydock five weeks later. For whatever reason, Josh The Boss himself was in nothing like the same form himself, however, failing to dominate and dropping away approaching the second last. He’s wisely been given the best part of three months off since Haydock so comes here fresh and, very surprisingly for such a strong-travelling type with a relatively speedy pedigree, has yet to have a go around the minimum trip as a hurdler, no surprise if the shorter distance actually benefits him given the way he shapes.

Warwick

2.05 No bet advised

Rubaud could get an easy lead, and if he matches his best hurdles form then he’s capable of giving L’Eau du Sud a race, but the latter towers above his rivals in terms of both chasing achievement and potential, and it would be a notable surprise if he’s anything other than an easy winner of a race that’s easy to leave alone for betting purposes.

2.40 1 pt – 1 You Wear It Well

Gala Marceau was too free in a small field on her first outing since the spring when turned over at odds on at Doncaster around this time last year and there must be a chance history will repeat itself here, especially as she’ll be tackling an even longer trip this time. There isn’t exactly a compelling alternative, but You Wear It Well might be worth chancing for the in-form Jamie Snowden even though she must concede weight all around. She hasn’t progressed in three tries over fences this season, but reverting to hurdles could help and it’s to be hoped than Jonathan Burke – on board for the first time – employs the positive tactics that saw her win at the Festival as a novice, as that should ensure she gets the run of things in a small field.

3.15 1 pt – 4 Le Milos

Le Milos hasn’t won since the 2022 Coral Gold Cup and the strong finishing effort he found that day at Newbury has become a rarity in more recent times, but there’s no doubt he’s become potentially very well handicapped. He’s certainly shaped as if retaining plenty of ability in three runs this season even if he’s faltered late on, and his smooth-travelling third to the progressive novice Lowry’s Bar at Chepstow on Welsh Grand National day was, in isolation, an eye-catching effort. Le Milos is certainly a good enough jumper to cope with a well-run two and a half miles around Warwick and perhaps a first try in veterans' company will prove liberating.