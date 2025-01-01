Cheltenham

1.30 No bet advised

This is a rather meagre turnout for a good-quality handicap and there’s no great urge to oppose Broadway Boy. His second in the Coral Gold Cup is clearly the strongest recent form on offer, and this is far easier up against three veterans and one that ran badly last time. Broadway Boy has loads of experience at Cheltenham – he’s a three-time course winner who’s never missed the first three at the track – and he’ll probably be able to dominate too, all of which justifies his status as a short-priced favourite.

2.05 1 pt – 4 Springwell Bay

Gemirande dominated a bigger field than this at this track last time and might be able to do the same again in a race lacking much pace, but he faces a notable rival in the shape of Springwell Bay, who looks well-in for his handicap chase debut. He made a smooth transition to fences when scoring at Chepstow in October and has run well at Cheltenham twice since, notably when second to Jango Baie in a course-and-distance novice last time. An opening mark of 145 is lenient judged on that form and there’s definitely hope for more improvement after just three outings over fences, especially with the Jonjo O’Neill stable suddenly in red-hot form and rain-softened going no issue judged on a heavy-ground handicap hurdle win at this track last season.

2.40 1 pt – 4 Deep Cave

Deep Cave seemed rather rusty on his first two outings for Christian Williams back in the autumn, but the second one, when a staying-on fifth over course and distance, was a lot better than the first, and he’s potentially well treated if able to build on that back from seven weeks off. More testing ground and therefore an increased emphasis on stamina are positives judged on how he shaped on his first try at three miles that day, and as a seven-year-old who remains quite lightly raced, Deep Cave does retain some potential to improve. It’s probably a positive that Jonathan Burke is taking over in the saddle, and while he isn’t the only interesting one in a race containing a few progressive types, he does strike as the most appealing at the prices.

3.15 1 pt – 4 Gowel Road

Gowel Road might on the race of things be too exposed to win the Relkeel, but he’s been at least as good as ever when runner-up in three handicaps at Cheltenham this year, and those pieces of form give him a better chance than the current betting suggests. Gowel Road is dropping back in trip this time, but he’s sure to be ridden positively (he might even get the run of things), and a morning of rain should ensure that the emphasis is on stamina anyway. That may not play to the strengths of the smooth-travelling Golden Ace, while there are also reasons for looking beyond the likes of Lucky Place, who has to concede weight all round, and Langer Dan, who has long since saved his best efforts for the spring.

Musselburgh

1.45 2 pts – 2 Liari

Benson is the obvious place to start in this handicap hurdle given he won it in both 2023 and 2024, and lines up this year from a mark 4 lb lower than 12 months ago. The trouble is he hasn’t shown much for some time and his price on Tuesday afternoon isn’t sufficient to entice a bet, particularly as he faces some unexposed rivals. One of them is Liari, who should find this much easier than the Gerry Feilden last time, that race already having thrown up 3 next-time-out winners from right down the field. He’d run an encouraging race on his comeback at Chepstow prior to that, was a ready winner at this track last season, and this looks ripe for him to return to more positive tactics than so far this season.

2.20 1 pt – 4 Boomslang

Unlike the preceding race, there’s unlikely to be any shortage of pace in this, and that should play into the hands of the improving Boomslang. He should be unbeaten over fences but gave away too much ground by jumping right at Newcastle on his penultimate start, quickly making amends when going back right-handed at Carlisle last time. He was value for extra over the result that day having idled when clear on the run-in, looks like a horse with potentially plenty more to come, while a slick pace around here could be the perfect platform for him to prove himself a useful chaser.